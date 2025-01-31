As BioWare's focus shifts to Mass Effect 5 amid layoffs, it feels like the bittersweet end of an era for Dragon Age

I have complicated feelings about Dragon Age: The Veilguard. I don't mean this in the sense that I didn't enjoy BioWare's latest RPG, because I loved it in many respects. But after 10 years of build up and anticipation, it's bittersweet to see The Veilguard close the book on a big chapter of Thedas. I think that's why I've replayed it so many times already, and why I've actively tried to avoid the ending in later runs. It's as though I'm still desperately trying to cling on to a new experience in a world I've come to love so much. In my heart of hearts, a big part of that comes from knowing we likely won't be seeing another game for a long, long time to come.

Now, BioWare has confirmed its focus is shifting to Mass Effect 5, with an IGN report shedding light on the studio's restructuring – which, reportedly, has sadly resulted in the layoffs of several veteran developers that made Dragon Age the beloved series it is. While I'm looking forward to a new game as a big ME fan, I can't shake the feeling that as Mass Effect begins something new, Rook's adventure in turn marks the end of an era for Dragon Age.

The Maker

(Image credit: EA)

From the moment I first experienced Dragon Age: Origins, I was hooked. Swept up in the world, lore, and storytelling, Origins and the RPGs that followed shaped a big chunk of my life. That's why, in spite of my increasing sense of excitement and anticipation about the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard late last year, I was also trying to push down some trepidation. Sure, part of that was a fear that I might not like the new RPG – which was put to rest once I tucked into the adventure – but it was mostly down to the feeling that this would likely be the last time I would play a new Dragon Age game for years. I felt like I was preparing myself not just for an ending to the story of The Veilguard, but an ending to the current series as we've known it.

I'm feeling this more keenly in light of the layoffs we've seen at BioWare this past week, not to mention in the last few years. There's been an unprecedented number of layoffs within the industry, and BioWare is no exception, with the loss of so many talented developers that made their mark on the series. Dragon Age wouldn't be Dragon Age without them. From the likes of Varric Tethras' writer Mary Kirby who was laid off back in 2023, to developers who have just recently been impacted by the studios restructuring – such as Solas' creator, Trick Weekes, it feels like so few are left who did so much to make the series what it is. We owe it to these writers and talented individuals – many of whom are sadly no longer at the studio – for the characters, stories, and moments that have stayed with us for all these years.

It's hard to reconcile the loss of so much creative talent at BioWare with a bright future for the series, but that's not to say we won't ever see Dragon Age return someday. If we do see Thedas make a comeback following Veilguard, though, it does feel like whatever comes next for Dragon Age will walk an entirely fresh path, and signal a new era for the series. In many ways, the ending of The Veilguard leaves the door wide open for just that.

With Solas' story concluded, The Veilguard ties up several threads that have been woven through the entire series, such as the nature of red lyrium, the Blight, and the fate of the Elven Gods, which paves the way for a lot of future possibilities and directions. In fact, creative director John Epler spoke with me last year about this very idea. But, as of right now, the future of Dragon Age is uncertain.

Looking ahead

(Image credit: BioWare)

It's an understatement to say that making games is hard, and the more I come to understand development and the many moving parts involved, the more I appreciate just how much of a miracle it is when a game is made. With The Veilguard going through a lengthy development cycle in the lead up to launch, and an ever mounting level of expectation surrounding the RPG, it was never going to please everyone. But I loved how it delved into the theme of regret, how Varric's role was woven into the story, and how it continued to explore Solas – who's one of the most complex characters in the series. With meaningful features such as the mirror that helps us see ourselves reflected, and inclusive character creator options, so much of its design is great to see in a modern RPG. And while The Veilguard brought closure to some of the major storylines of the series, it also marked an end I'm still processing as a longtime fan.

I'm also a big fan of Mass Effect, and the prospect of a new instalment of course has me excited. I can only imagine the pressure to deliver when it comes to something like Mass Effect 5, so I'm more than happy to let the team cook, and I look forward to seeing what comes of it. But it's sad to see so much of the talent at BioWare get pushed out, and only time will tell what that will really mean for Dragon Age going forward.

As BioWare shifts focus, it'll likely be a long time before we hear about the future of Dragon Age. With so many of its creators now gone, it's hard not to wonder if it'll ever really be the same, but I can only hope we do see one of my favorite RPG series make a great comeback someday. The Dragon Age series will always be a part of me, and I can only thank the teams behind it for that. I take comfort in knowing that I can return to Thedas through books, comics, and the previous games at any time. Just as senior writer Sheryl Chee put it: "DA isn't dead because it's yours now".