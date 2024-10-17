As Astarion, Karlach, and Shadowheart get Funko Pops, actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's least-popular companion asks "No hot green girlfriend?"

Funko just revealed collectible figurines of several Baldur's Gate 3 characters, but not the sour-faced Githyanki warrior Lae'zel, prompting her voice actress Devora Wilde to ask "No Lae’zel? No hot green girlfriend?"

"Boycotting until they make a green girlfriend," agreed one reply to Wilde's post on X.

As of now, the BG3 Funko Pop collection includes the Tiefling barbarian Karlach, who comes with her trusty axe and teddy bear Clive , the devoted half-elf Shadowheart, and two versions of the brazen vampire spawn Astarion. One version features Astarion with his eyebrows arched as he holds a dagger, and the other features Astarion with his eyebrows arched as he holds the Necromancy of Thay spellbook.

"I need Astarion wiped off the face of the universe," decided one post on X . Among fans, the consensus seems to be that not one, but two smug Astarion Funkos are too much to bear when there are no figurines of the pea-colored but very confident Lae'zel or the handsome warlock Wyll.

"No Wyll? No Lae'zel? Then no money!" one fan announced.

According to BG3 developer Larian's 2023 statistics , Astarion, Karlach, and Shadowheart are some of the most in-demand Origin characters players can select during character creation, and Lae'zel is the least chosen. Though, broad-shouldered wizard Gale is picked more than any other companion, and he hasn't been compacted into a Funko Pop either. Maybe it isn't personal.

Funko sometimes adds more Pops to a franchise's batch, too, so not all hope is lost for an angry Githyanki you could leave on your nightstand. If not, though — green girlfriends deserve more than a quiet life as a Funko Pop, anyway.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors