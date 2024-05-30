After making one of the best RPGs in years, Wildermyth's studio is going into "hibernation"

Wildermyth, one of the most underrated and best-written games of the last three years, has effectively ended active development.

First released in 2019 in early access, Wildermyth wouldn't release in full until two years later in 2021 on PC. It's a tactical, grid and turn-based RPG spread out over years and even decades, where the choices you make for characters can shape how the rest of their lives play out before your eyes across a sprawling campaign of interconnected storylines.

Yesterday, May 29, Wildermyth's developer Worldwalker Games put out the statement just below on Twitter. Studio co-owner Nate Austin writes that Wildermyth's journey has "now come to an end," and active development on the RPG has now ceased. What's more, Worldwalker Games is effectively going into "hibernation," with multiple team members departing.

An important update on things at Worldwalker Games pic.twitter.com/SXUbqAJxPyMay 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Wildermyth's huge Omenroad expansion released, and its single-player campaign is longer than almost every base-game story combined. With this DLC done and dusted, Austin writes that "we're ready to move on," and reveals this was always the plan for Worldwalker Games after Omenroad, regardless of how well the expansion fared.

This doesn't effect Worldwalker's plans to bring Wildermyth to new platforms. Fanbyte reported in late 2021 that a Nintendo Switch version of Wildermyth was in the works, but that's yet to materialize, and Worldwalker can't reveal any additional information like new platforms or timetables for launch at the time of writing.

Wildermyth's other goals, like a soundtrack release and French and Spanish localizations, will also still be completed despite the developer's hibernation. Right now at least, there's no further information for what the members of the developer, like Austin, are going on to work on next, but after Wildermyth, there'll be a lot of people paying close attention to their futures.

