A search engine mix-up had Avowed players declare that an Indian politician was "John Avowed" – and they've already made him in-game

Avowed is out for anyone who spent a little extra on the Deluxe Edition, and some players are already recreating "John Avowed," the Indian politician who somehow became the meme-y face of the game's community.

If you typed in "Avowed release date" at any point in the last few weeks, there's a chance Indian politician Nitin Gadkari popped up for some reason, lifting an arm to wave behind the new RPG's February 18 release, which is when the game fully launches on Game Pass, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Why? Who knows? Search engines aren't what they used to be, I guess. But the Avowed subreddit didn't waste an opportunity to troll the weird occurrence. Fans declared he was John Avowed, regardless, a reference to John-117, aka Master Chief, also known by his similarly silly online moniker John Halo. Many even jokingly asked if he'd be an Avowed companion or playable in some form.

And, dear players, as long as a character creator screen is silly enough, anyone's playable in-game, John Avowed included. Obsidian's fantasy epic has barely been out for a day, but Redditor Kaizerx10 already "tried to make the legend himself, John Avowed." Their "options were limited," though I respect the effort. Perhaps mods can eventually push it further? Even if they don't, Obsidian haven't ruled out the possibility of DLC coming to the game.

"Nostalgia-inducing, perhaps, but revolutionary in its own way, Avowed marks the beginning of an eye-catching new page in Obsidian's already well-thumbed book of top-notch games with exceptional storytelling," our Avowed review declared.

