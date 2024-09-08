2023's most slept-on RPG finally hits consoles, and at $5 million in sales it's a big win for a cute series that's quietly been ticking along for nearly 10 years

With its recent console port, WitchSpring R has made more than $5 million in sales, making it a major win for the wholesome crafty RPG series that's been trucking along in the background for almost a decade.

Beginning life with a series of mobile games, WitchSpring generally puts us in the pointy shoes of chibi potion-brewer for a mix of crafting, cooking, collecting, and turn-based battling. It's slowly amassed a coven of fans since its 2013 debut, paving the way for its biggest success yet with the most recent game in the now-long-running series.

WitchSpring R first bought itself to Steam shelves last year, where it reached 'Overwhelmingly Positive' user reviews thanks to its commitment to uncomplicated fun. But after its PlayStation and Nintendo Switch launch last month, developer Kiwiwalks announced that it had "surpassed 5 million USD in global sales."

"This marks the shortest period and highest sales in the WitchSpring series' history," the developer's recent blog post states. "The game has also received excellent reviews from international media, with scores of 82 on OpenCritic and 83 on MetaCritic."



"We plan to release new costume DLC around October as a Steam update," it continues. "We are also preparing for the release of the Xbox version. The game development is complete, but there are still some discussions needed with the platform to finalize the release, and we are working hard to resolve these issues."

Next year marks WitchSpring's 10th birthday, but it doesn't sound like the slept-on series has any plans to slow down now that it's reaching even greater heights.

