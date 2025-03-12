The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel

News
By published

After Dome Keeper proved "Terraria but tower defense" could be a whole genre, Wall World 2 is coming to prove the concept has legs

Wall World 2
(Image credit: Alawar)

In 2022, Dome Keeper gave us the answer to an unexpected question: "What if Terraria was a sci-fi tower defense game?" In 2023, Wall World arrived to prove another developer could do the concept justice with a new perspective at a supremely compelling $5 price tag. Now, in 2025, we're getting Wall World 2, which aims to provide a bigger, deeper experience than its predecessor. I guess this idea really does have legs.

Like its predecessor, Wall World 2 puts you in the boots of miner piloting a robotic spider up the side of an impossibly tall rock wall. You find spots to dig and delve deep into the caverns to gather resources, and then rush back to your robospider to purchase upgrades and fight off incoming hordes of enemies. The game's Steam page notes that it "builds on the mining rogue-lite experience with expanded mechanics, new challenges, and deeper gameplay" over its predecessor.

Wall World 2 | Announcement Teaser - YouTube Wall World 2 | Announcement Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

The original Wall World has garnered 91% positive Steam reviews, and I had a great time checking it out at launch back in 2023 - and again, you can't beat that price tag. Developer Alawar eventually raised the game's price to $7, but even then, it's a bit of a steal. I'd imagine the sequel, expanded as it seems to be, will be somewhat pricier, but if it makes good on the promise of the original, I suspect it'll be well worthwhile.

Wall World 2 is currently planned for release on PC, and due to launch sometime in 2025.

Go for one more run in the best roguelike games available today.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kyora character standing next to tree
Core Keeper creators channel Terraria with a gorgeous multiplayer survival game "where every pixel is yours to shape, mine, build, or explode"
Big in 2025: Revenge of the Savage Planet
Revenge of the Savage Planet hopes to follow in the footsteps of Metroid Prime
Screenshot from Demon Tides, showing a close-up of a colorful cast of characters
One of the best modern platformers is getting a sequel that adds a "massive open world," thousands of outfits, and Dark Souls-style multiplayer
Terraria
10 games like Terraria that'll build up your adventurous side
Conjure
With backing from Slay the Spire and Among Us devs, this Steam Next Fest roguelike inspired by an unlikely classic immediately stands out – even if I am a little confused
Let&#039;s Build a Dungeon
"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
Latest in Roguelike Games
Wall World 2
The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel
Balatro
Balatro creator hits back at AI art spread on the roguelike's subreddit: "I don't use it in my game, I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
ben starr dressed in harlequin makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro creator says it's "useless" for him to give advice to other devs because "I only have one data point" and it was a 5 million-sale success story
an ancient spaceship in the pixel art style of ftl
I just watched the first 10 seconds of this indie roguelike’s trailer, and it's not even trying to be subtle about being an unlicensed 40K game
Balatro
Balatro creator started "properly playing the game myself about a week before launch" and had "a pretty emotional moment" where he realized it's "actually fun"
Latest in News
Threads of Time
Picking up where Chrono Trigger left off 30 years later, this love letter to the classic JRPG has me in awe of its stunning pixel art – and now there's even a sky pirate
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a chatacabra battling a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quest is the best one yet: bully a Chatacabra for "a pile of Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres"
Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of Soldier 11 eating crackers
Actors supporting AI protections didn't know they were being replaced in Zenless Zone Zero update 1.6: "I found out the role was recast today alongside all of you"
Wall World 2
The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Horses
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse
More about roguelike
Balatro

Balatro creator hits back at AI art spread on the roguelike's subreddit: "I don't use it in my game, I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds"
Balatro Joker card

After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Wild Blue

32 years after Star Fox hit the SNES, one of the shooter's original creators is building an indie spiritual successor
See more latest
Most Popular
Wild Blue
32 years after Star Fox hit the SNES, one of the shooter's original creators is building an indie spiritual successor
Threads of Time
Picking up where Chrono Trigger left off 30 years later, this love letter to the classic JRPG has me in awe of its stunning pixel art – and now there's even a sky pirate
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a chatacabra battling a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quest is the best one yet: bully a Chatacabra for "a pile of Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres"
Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of Soldier 11 eating crackers
Actors supporting AI protections didn't know they were being replaced in Zenless Zone Zero update 1.6: "I found out the role was recast today alongside all of you"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Ubisoft shareholder plans protest in response to mismanagement, Assassin's Creed Shadows delays, and alleged acquisition talks with Microsoft and EA
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Horses
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse
Dollman being buckled into a seat in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima left "a number of clues" in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer, including hints of a day/night cycle
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie