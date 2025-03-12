The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel

In 2022, Dome Keeper gave us the answer to an unexpected question: "What if Terraria was a sci-fi tower defense game?" In 2023, Wall World arrived to prove another developer could do the concept justice with a new perspective at a supremely compelling $5 price tag. Now, in 2025, we're getting Wall World 2, which aims to provide a bigger, deeper experience than its predecessor. I guess this idea really does have legs.

Like its predecessor, Wall World 2 puts you in the boots of miner piloting a robotic spider up the side of an impossibly tall rock wall. You find spots to dig and delve deep into the caverns to gather resources, and then rush back to your robospider to purchase upgrades and fight off incoming hordes of enemies. The game's Steam page notes that it "builds on the mining rogue-lite experience with expanded mechanics, new challenges, and deeper gameplay" over its predecessor.

Wall World 2 | Announcement Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The original Wall World has garnered 91% positive Steam reviews, and I had a great time checking it out at launch back in 2023 - and again, you can't beat that price tag. Developer Alawar eventually raised the game's price to $7, but even then, it's a bit of a steal. I'd imagine the sequel, expanded as it seems to be, will be somewhat pricier, but if it makes good on the promise of the original, I suspect it'll be well worthwhile.

Wall World 2 is currently planned for release on PC, and due to launch sometime in 2025.

