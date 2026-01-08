The Binding of Isaac lead says "I think we will have a few DLCs to make" for upcoming roguelike Mewgenics, but he's "waiting to see" what fans think of the game

The Binding of Isaac's and Super Meat Boy's Edmund McMillen is about to unleash another (hopefully) moreish roguelike onto the world, this time in the form of a tactical game about cat eugenics called... well, Mewgenics, of course. But the cerebral cat-breeding won't end with its launch next month, though.

McMillen has now, for the second time, confirmed that he and co-developer Tyler Glaiel (dev behind The End Is Nigh) have plans to expand the game after its launch on February 10, 2026.

"Yes, we have had a DLC ideas tab for 2 years," McMillen says in response to one fan question on social media. "I think we will have a few DLCs to make."

He previously spilled the beans on DLC last month, over on Reddit, explaining that he planned on growing Mewgenics after taking a well-earned break and spending time with family. "Mewgenics DLC will 100% happen. We have had a growing DLC tab in our Google Doc for ages, all the stuff we knew we needed to avoid adding so the game could release," he wrote.

"That said, it's vital as a designer to watch how YOU guys experience the game and try to lean [into] DLC to fit what people enjoy most and fill in any holes we missed," he added at the time. "So we will be doing a DLC, but we don't have it 100% planned out yet. Waiting to see what fans want first (not what they say they want, what we see that they want)."

Mewgenics has been a long time coming for the famed roguelike dev. Originally announced by Team Meat almost 14 years ago, the game's troubled development was eventually canned before being reacquired by McMillen and Glaiel in 2018.