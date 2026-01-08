The Binding of Isaac lead says "I think we will have a few DLCs to make" for upcoming roguelike Mewgenics, but he's "waiting to see" what fans think of the game

Edmund McMillen has a "growing" Google Docs tab of ideas

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen)

The Binding of Isaac's and Super Meat Boy's Edmund McMillen is about to unleash another (hopefully) moreish roguelike onto the world, this time in the form of a tactical game about cat eugenics called... well, Mewgenics, of course. But the cerebral cat-breeding won't end with its launch next month, though.

McMillen has now, for the second time, confirmed that he and co-developer Tyler Glaiel (dev behind The End Is Nigh) have plans to expand the game after its launch on February 10, 2026.