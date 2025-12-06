Slay the Spire 2 devs literally flipped a coin to decide between a new game or a sequel to their genre-defining roguelike deckbuilder: "The rest is history"

Slay the Spire's been a gigantic success since it first dropped, inspiring countless other deckbuilding roguelikes and giving developer Mega Crit the freedom to work on pretty much anything after. But with endless options laid out in front of Mega Crit, the devs instead put their fate in the hands of a simple coin toss, which is how we ended up with Slay the Spire 2.

Mega Crit co-founder Anthony Giovannetti recently told PC Gamer the team had been experimenting with lots of "tiny projects [and] little prototypes" after finishing up on their breakout success. The indie studio clearly had their fair share of options, but it came down to Slay the Spire 2 or "a completely different project" in the end. So, as you do with any potentially life-impacting decision, they let Lady Luck decide.

"I thought there were some interesting design challenges to work on a sequel with," Giovannetti added. "We ended up flipping a coin, actually, and Slay the Spire 2 won out. So we started working on it, and the rest is history."

Since this all happened during Covid's lockdown era, Giovannetti explained that the coin flip never actually occurred in person: "I want to say we were in a Discord call, and I think he [fellow co-founder Casey Yano] just told me the result of the coin, which, in retrospect, is maybe questionable. But I believe he told me the true result. I think Casey would've massively preferred the coin went the other way, because I was always the card game person, and he was the action game person."

Regardless, the duo weren't dismayed either way. Working on a follow-up to Slay the Spire meant they could realize some of the ideas they never got around to the first time around. And we'll see the fruits of their efforts in March, 2026.

