Slay the Spire 2 devs literally flipped a coin to decide between a new game or a sequel to their genre-defining roguelike deckbuilder: "The rest is history"

Why the heck not?

Slay the Spire's been a gigantic success since it first dropped, inspiring countless other deckbuilding roguelikes and giving developer Mega Crit the freedom to work on pretty much anything after. But with endless options laid out in front of Mega Crit, the devs instead put their fate in the hands of a simple coin toss, which is how we ended up with Slay the Spire 2.

Mega Crit co-founder Anthony Giovannetti recently told PC Gamer the team had been experimenting with lots of "tiny projects [and] little prototypes" after finishing up on their breakout success. The indie studio clearly had their fair share of options, but it came down to Slay the Spire 2 or "a completely different project" in the end. So, as you do with any potentially life-impacting decision, they let Lady Luck decide.

