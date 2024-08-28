Balatro's Witcher 3 collab came to life thanks to a senior CDPR employee "getting many colleagues on board" with the hit indie roguelike
Balatro's new Witcher cards were created in-house at CD Projekt Red
Balatro's unexpected Witcher 3 collaboration is now live, and it sounds like it's partly a reality thanks to one CD Projekt Red employee who wouldn't stop talking about the hit indie roguelike at work.
Balatro's big Friends of Jimbo update was one of the biggest surprises from yesterday's Nintendo Indie Direct, and it's not just a crossover with The Witcher 3. In fact, it includes four collabs in one, with Among Us, Dave the Diver, and Vampire Survivors all featuring in it. It dropped on all platforms for free right away, and allows you to customize the look of your cards with fresh designs inspired by the four games – whether you want to rock cards with Geralt of Rivia or a sus Imposter on the front, the choice is yours.
Following the announcement, CD Projekt Red's global PR director, Radek Grabowski, took to Twitter to explain how The Witcher part of the update came about. "I often evangelize video games at work. I did it with Balatro, getting many colleagues on board, including the amazing folks who run CDPR's partnerships," Grabowski said. "Meanwhile, a friend from Playstack [Balatro's publisher] DM'd me an idea, which later became Friends of Jimbo. Perfect timing – the rest is history."
In a separate thread, Grabowski confirms that The Witcher-themed cards were "created in-house by one of CD Projekt Red's talented artists, Olgierd Ciszak." The PR director adds: "They're true gems, and I love them."
For Balatro fans, the excitement is far from over, as it was previously confirmed that the roguelike will be getting a "major gameplay update" – including "new ideas and strategies" – at some point next year. What exactly these will be is a mystery at this point, but there's no doubt that they'll threaten to steal even more of our free time.
You can find more games like Balatro on our list of the best roguelike games.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.