Resident Evil: Requiem pre-orders are live: here's where to buy standard and deluxe editions

Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders are now live, with both a standard and deluxe edition up for grabs. The former will net you the game alongside an exclusive in-game 'Apocalypse' outfit for $69.99 / £64.99. Meanwhile, the latter comes packaged with a steelbook (in the US) and additional garb for $89.99 / £74.99.

Where should you pre-order Resident Evil Requiem? Right now, Best Buy is the place to be for the standard edition in the US, thanks to that release day pickup. Only GameStop currently has all three versions of the Deluxe Steelbook edition in stock right now, though.

We've got a few more options in the UK, but Very is coming out on top... well, for everything other than Nintendo Switch 2. This retailer has release day delivery advertised on its site (whereas Amazon will have you a day behind). However, if you're going with NS2 it's worth noting that HMV actually has a slightly lower price.

It's important to note that physical Deluxe Editions aren't available in UK stores just yet. I've only managed to find digital versions, which means no steelbook extra. Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, 2026.

Where to pre-order Resident Evil: Requiem in the US

US Resident Evil: Requiem pre-orders are split across Best Buy and GameStop right now, with Amazon yet to make an appearance. Listing pages are live on Bezos's site but stock is nowhere to be seen. For release day pickup you'll want to head straight to Best Buy, but GameStop has more Deluxe Editions in stock right now.

Resident Evil: Requiem (PS5, NS2, Xbox) | $69.99 at Best Buy

I'd head straight to Best Buy for your Resident Evil: Requiem pre-order in the US. The retailer has stock of the standard edition in all three flavors and with collection available for release day. The game will ship by launch, but that's not a guarantee for day one delivery.

Resident Evil: Requiem Deluxe Edition (PS5, NS2, Xbox) | $89.99 at GameStop

You're better off at GameStop if you're after the Deluxe Edition. While Best Buy has both the PS5 and Switch versions on the shelves, this is the only retailer with all three in stock and ready to go.



Where to pre-order Resident Evil: Requiem in the UK

Resident Evil: Requiem Standard Edition (PS5, NS2, Xbox) | £64.99 at Very

I'd opt for Very for a Resident Evil: Requiem pre-order in the UK. Amazon is speedy, but I'm seeing a Feburary 28 delivery date on my own Prime account, whereas Very will get it to you on day one. That goes for both PS5 and Xbox editions, but if you're playing on Nintendo Switch 2 it's worth noting that HMV has stock reduced for £57.99. Just clock those delivery prices, though.

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition (PS5) | £74.99 at PlayStation

I'm only seeing digital versions of the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition available in the UK so far. That means you'll be going to your respective console's own store page. Note that these won't include the steelbook we're seeing packaged in with US pre-orders. £64.99 at Nintendo £74.99 at Xbox

What's included in Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders?

The standard Resident Evil Requiem edition comes with an additional 'apocalypse' outfit for Grace, but the Deluxe edition is where things really get going.

For the extra cash you're getting even more ini-game items spreading from lore dumps to extra cosmetics:

Five extra costumes

Four weapon skins

Two filters

Two charms

Raccoon City Classic audio pack

Files: Letters from 1998

Physical Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition pre-orders also come with a limited steelbook case as well as a lenticular card. There is no Collector's Edition up for grabs.

What is Resident Evil Requiem's release date? Resident Evil Requiem will launch on February 27, 2026.

How much is Resident Evil Requiem? In the US, the Resident Evil Requiem standard edition clocks in at $69.99, with the deluxe version priced at $89.99. Things are a little cheaper in the UK, with prices sitting at £69.99 (though widely discounted to £64.99) / £74.99 respectively.

Is there a Resident Evil Requiem demo? At the time of writing there is no demo available for Resident Evil Requiem.

