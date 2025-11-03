Resident Evil royalty will host the Golden Joystick Awards 2025, with Ultimate Game of the Year voting now open

Voting for Ultimate Game of the Year is now open for the Golden Joystick Awards 2025, and you'll need to move quickly if you want your favorite game to pick up the night's biggest award.
Click to vote for YOUR Ultimate Game of the Year!
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Maggie Robertson, best known for her roles as the extremely tall Lady Dimetrescu in Resident Evil Village, and terrifying shapeshifter Orin the Red in Baldur's Gate 3. Robertson, who claimed the Performance of the Year title in 2021 for her role as Lady D, says that "as the proud owner of one of these prestigious awards, I know how much they mean to the performers and developers who earn them."
Robertson's hosting duties will see a number of guest presenters take to the stage, including Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle, The Witcher 4's Ciri, Ciara Berkeley, Clair Obsur: Expedition 33's Ben Starr, and Cyberpunk 2077's Alix Wilton Regan.
While voting for most of the awards has been running for several weeks (with a record 21 million votes registered already), today marks the start of votign for the biggest prize of the night: Ultimate Game of the Year. From right now until midnight GMT (16:00 PT / 19:00 ET) on Friday, November 7, you'll be able to cast your votes for the big one right here.
In a big year, the UGOTY field is heavily contested. Here's your alphabetical list of this year's nominees:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- PEAK
- SILENT HILL f
- Split Fiction
After you've cast your votes, you won't have too long to wait before you find out the winners. The recipients of the UGOTY award, as well as all the other player- and critic-voted categories at this year's awards will be revealed at a ceremony in London and live-streamed globally on all major streaming platforms on Thursday, November 20via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Facebook and X as well as Future Games Show, GamesRadar and PC Gamer.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team.
