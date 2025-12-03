Red Dead Redemption's free Xbox Series X upgrade is currently broken with fans baffled after being asked to buy the whole game again, but Rockstar is "working with Microsoft to resolve it"

Rockstar Games launched a free current-gen update for digital owners of the original Red Dead Redemption, but Xbox players noticed they were unable to make the leap from the Xbox 360 version to the Xbox Series X|S. The company has now released a statement acknowledging the issue, and says it's "working with Microsoft to resolve it."

Owners of both Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmares DLC on both PlayStation and Xbox are – or at least will be able to – play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S thanks to a new compatibility upgrade. Xbox fans immediately noticed that they were unable to play their 360 game on the Series X|S for free, and were wondering how to complete the upgrade.

We are aware of an issue where Xbox players are unable to upgrade their digital Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption to the Xbox Series X|S version and are working with Microsoft to resolve it. Thank you for your patience.December 2, 2025

When visiting the store page to download the game on their current systems, players were prompted to buy the game again, and were unsure how to, or if, they could play their old game. Rockstar has now acknowledged that it's not you, it's Xbox, and the game should be available to upgrade for free shortly.