Red Dead Redemption 2 actor say's he'd "absolutely" play Arthur Morgan in a TV adaptation, but that probably won't happen because Hollywood doesn't understand mocap

The voice of Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan says he'd "absolutely" like to return to the character in a TV or film adaptation, but that Hollywood's attitude to video game actors might make him think twice.

In a recent Gamology Q&A, Roger Clark was asked if he'd ever like to play his Red Dead Redemption 2 character for television. In response he said that "Four or five years ago, I would have said yes, absolutely. But now, my opinion about it is a little more complicated."

While Clark notes that "we're starting to see more and more video game adaptations be converted to film and TV," and that that's definitely a good thing. "But what I don't think is awesome is how the original cast never even gets acknowledged or looked at, even."

The REAL Arthur Morgan On Who Should Play Him in RDR2 Film Adaptation - YouTube Watch On

Clark points to The Last of Us' original Joel and Ellie actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, as a notable exception to this rule: "We get to see Troy and Ashley in the TV series, I thought that was brilliant - but so often, we're not seeing the original cast being considered, or even getting auditions."

"One of the reasons" for that, according to Clark, is "because of the misconception that it's voice acting. If [movie and TV producers] had a better understanding of how much these videogame actors physically inhabit the roles, I think that may change their attitudes about it."

Even if he thinks that he might be starting to get a little old to play Arthur, Clark does say that he'd still "absolutely" play the character if he was asked. If he didn't get the part, however, he's already picked an unlikely candidate to stand in for him - "Danny DeVito or we riot."

Elsewhere, Clark shared his personal "canon ending" for Red Dead Redemption 2, and reckons half the endings don't make sense for Arthur anyway.