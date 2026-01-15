In a literal game changer for TikTok videos everywhere, Subway Surfers 2 is finally happening over 13 years after the original, and it's launching next month

Hey, hold on. Put down your fidget spinner, looping TikTok video, and Elf Bar. This news requires only a moment of your full attention: Subway Surfers is getting a sequel in February, almost 14 years after the original game descended upon the world and hit everyone in the head with a locomotive.

Developer SYBO plans to release the free-to-download Subway Surfers City on February 26, with pre-registration now open across iOS, Android, and Google Play. Expect new art, modes, and a "modern multicultural metropolis" to zip through; SYBO promises in a press release that Subway Surfers City will be faithfully "building upon the original title."

CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig explains, "At its core, Subway Surfers City is the next chapter of Subway Surfers' nearly 15-year-long legacy." According to SYBO, Subway Surfers has now been downloaded over 4.5 billion times. You might easily believe this staggering figure based on the number of TikTok videos in 2023 that presented mesmerizing, dual-screen footage of Subway Surfers gameplay alongside other topics to grab your attention. It's what the people want.