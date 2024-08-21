Squirrel with a Gun is, delightfully, exactly what it says on the tin, and it's out on Steam next week

Remember that viral game about a squirrel with a gun? Well, good news. Squirrel with a Gun is out next week.

With the nutty sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer due to release next week, developer Dee Dee Creations has popped up at Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII with a trailer to keep the vibes coming.

Wishlist Squirrel with a Gun on Steam now

Promising Goat Simulator-style daftness, the trailer starts with a peaceful Culdesac that swiftly descends into chaos thanks to one squirrel – who has a gun. We see news bulletins that deaths are up 500% with no suspects identified and reports of power outages. The actual reason? A squirrel who is here to eat nuts and fire some guns – and by the way, he's "all out of nuts."

The rest of the trailer is a delightfully chaotic montage of our rodent blasting his way through sandbox shenanigans, puzzles, and platforming. It's truly nuts.

As for the story pushing this all forward, you play as our titular squirrel as he escapes a secret underground facility and defeats the agents trying to take them back. You'll get to upgrade your arsenal of weapons and enjoy 12 different types of enemy takedowns as you seek out other secret bunkers and take-out bosses. All that just to collect some acorns.

If you want the really good acorns, though, you'll want to solve complex puzzles to get the golden ones. That'll require using things like weapon recoil to jump the way you need to get from A to B. Get enough golden acorns and you'll unlock hidden sections of the game.

Squirrel with a Gun comes to PC next week, with a console release to follow.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.