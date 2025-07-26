16 years later, the Zero Escape team's new series returns to devious escape rooms with this puzzling spin-off

999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors was one of those Nintendo DS games that, like many on the tiny yet indomitable handheld, changed the trajectory of many a gamer4's lives. With a branching narrative, deadly stakes, and tricky escape room puzzles, it was a combination like little else. There's a reason I consider it one of the best DS games. Which is why I'm so pleased that Team Zero Escape have returned to the escape room format with No Sleep For Kaname Date: From AI: The Somnium Files.

All I knew going into this AI: The Somnium Files spin-off interquel was that it'd be less story heavy and focus more on gameplay, meaning it really took me by surprise to discover within minutes that No Sleep For Kaname Date is basically a homage to the whole Zero Escape series. Given the sub-team's name, Team Zero Escape, it's a return to their roots.

Dream catcher

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

After the Zero Escape trilogy, many elements were carried across to the AI: The Somnium Files duology anyway. Yet, fully 3D, featuring action scenes, and less grounded thanks to its over-the-top sci-fi action, the games have always felt very much like their own thing. Centering around ABIS, a secret government agency that can investigate crimes by exploring people's subconscious, escape rooms were reimagined as Somniums – lightweight adventure game style sequences that have you juggling a time limit to unravel abstract logic.

Across those first two games, these are used to punctuate investigating fairly static environments and story sequences – both have extremely ambitious narratives that remain some of the most well executed I've ever played. Twists and turns don't do justice to the kind of devices AI: The Somnium Files and its secret pull off. They're more like completely tossed spaghetti.

Yet it all works. Able to juggle some of the silliest and often (very inclusively) downright thirsty humor with cutting emotional peaks, AI: The Somnium Files also understands that sometimes you need to give players release through the medium of full cast musical numbers. There's really nothing else doing it quite like AI: The Somnium Files, except maybe The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (which shares a creator in Kotaro Uchikoshi).

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

No Sleep For Kaname Date feels like the spin-off it is, but is able to keep most of these vibes intact while gunning for a smaller, less heavy experience. Pushing new escape room sections to the fore (though a handful of Somnium sections are also present as palette cleaners) gives the game its own identity. Events get underway when investigator Kaname Date witnesses his internet idol (and conspiracy theorist) pal Iris get abducted by aliens, which he then somehow forgets about before having to assist in the deadly escape games she's being forced to play over the phone. It's a lot of hand waving but, well, spin-off. Don't sweat it.

Compared to somnium dives, the proper escape rooms here begin with no time limits, feature more intricate puzzles, and even have you swapping between characters as you juggle items and perspectives between them to progress. One great example features a character trapped in a wooden box that's filling up with water (yes, a direct nod to the beginning of 999), finding clues within while having to communicate them to another, who is solving puzzles on the outside of the box.

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

Most conundrums are delightfully over-complicated in their theming.

Most conundrums are delightfully over-complicated in their theming, playing with historical myth, ancient conspiracy theories, and folklore – all while requiring some jumps in logic to work out how to progress. Less obtuse than some of those in Zero Escape, even if by virtue of No Sleep for Kaname Date offering more hints, it hits the same vibes with how it pulls in all sorts of obscure trivia.

One section has you learning about different types of hot springs while also juggling different pH colors. Another is themed around a space museum on an alien planet, forcing you to learn and cross-reference new star constellations and the like. Like the best escape rooms, you can't just zero in on abstracted puzzles, but have to engage with the theme of each room to unravel the mysteries that await. The joy comes from the immersion.

Clued in

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

No Sleep For Kaname Date only has a handful of escape rooms – this is a shorter game than its predecessors – but each is still quite meaty and well-deployed within the storyline. While the narrative is less in-depth than the other AI: The Somnium Files games, No Sleep for Kaname Date still manages to weave an intriguing sci-fi conspiracy thriller to tie it all together – though at times it feels like it winks to the camera while it hand waves some of its leaps of logic. Getting clues for later escape rooms within some earlier somnium explorations in the game had me genuinely curious about how everything was connected, and it sticks the landing.

It's also nice that the escape rooms, while they have Date on call, spotlight fan favorite characters. While I'm not sure why Iris is suddenly wearing a rabbit suit (it might be related to the new song she's preparing to debut), it's great to get to see more of the world from her perspective as she progresses and meets other returning characters who have also ended up in the game.

Outside of the new escape rooms – which are all very inventively designed – the rest of No Sleep for Kaname Date is, for the most part, very cleverly constructed from parts of the other AI: The Somnium Files games. There are a couple of fresh characters – new Psync System co-ordinator Hina, for example, who's also an escape room fanatic to the point she's been banned from most of the ones in the city for being too good, is a delight.

(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

Otherwise, the very brief investigation sections are mostly an excuse to return to key areas and have a quick chat with the favorite characters from the other two games. As a fan, it's really like visiting old friends – and away from the intense emotional stakes of the other two games, it's great to just hang out with them for a bit. It even includes characters not introduced until the second game despite this being set before it.

No Sleep for Kaname Date feels like a real celebration for both AI: The Somnium Files and the Zero Escape trilogy through and through, while being just meaty enough to avoid feeling throwaway (it even has a brief spoiler test at the beginning, meaning if you don't know what happened in the first game it won't spoil it with any appendix information here).

It even features a host of very silly alternative endings to discover, usually revolving around Date disgracing himself in some way, with bonus unlockable scenes including some in the style of classic visual novels such as Fate/Stay Night or Higurashi – complete with pixelated graphics. I wasn't sure I should expect much from No Sleep for Kaname Date as a smaller release, but it ended up feeling like a homecoming.

Disclaimer No Sleep for Kaname Date: From AI: The Somnium Files was played on Nintendo Switch, with a code provided by the publisher

