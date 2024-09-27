2 and a half years later, Pokemon Legends: Arceus streamer finally finds a shiny version of the pocket pal she's been searching for: "I'm gonna throw up"

A dedicated Pokemon streamer has finally caught the pocket monster of her dreams - a shiny Cherubi in Pokemon Legends: Arceus .

Cherubi and its evolved counterpart Cherrim have notoriously stood as some of Arceus' most elusive creatures - and boy, does streamer Sunnie know it. She has spent the past two and a half years searching for the shiny version of Cherubi, and her long quest to find one has just paid off. In a clip highlighting the monumental moment Sunnie snags the little Pokemon, she tosses her Torterra at a tree to see what falls out.

CHERUBI GIRL FINALLY GOT HER CHERUBI AFTER 2.5 YEARS OF SEARCHING pic.twitter.com/ByfZJFKjUKSeptember 26, 2024

"Oh my god," she screams upon noticing that it's none other than a shiny Cherubi. "I'm gonna throw up. I'm gonna be fucking sick." Sunnie explains in comments that even the Cherubi's standard form has a "god awful" spawn rate. "It took so long and I'd average less than 10 Cherubi seen in 4 hours," describes the streamer, "but it is SO worth it." According to Sunnie, the cherry-shaped Pokemon is "one of the hardest shinies" to get in Arceus.

"Its outbreak spawn rate is SO SLIM and out of ALL the shaking trees in the fieldlands," she writes, "it only spawns in 2 of them." Cherrim also has a chance to spawn apparently, making the odds of finding a shiny Cherubi all the more "mega low." It took Sunnie a whopping 152 encounters before she got hers, but it's hard to tell whether or not she's beaten the odds - Pokemon: Legends Arceus' shiny encounter rates vary quite a lot from the mainline games, but it's safe to say that the likelihood wasn't particularly high. Understandably, Sunnie says that she "proceeded to save 15 times in a row" - something I'm certain we'd all do upon securing such a rare catch.

