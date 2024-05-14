PlayStation will unveil its new "long-term vision" later this month as new CEOs are brought on board

Sony Group is set to reveal its "long-term vision" – including Sony Interactive Entertainment's role in that – later this month, as two PlayStation veterans are brought on board as new SIE CEOs to replace Jim Ryan.

Last night, it was confirmed that Hermen Hulst (currently the head of PlayStation Studios) and Hideaki Nishino (senior vice president of the platform experience group) will take over as CEO of SIE’s studio business group and CEO of SIE’s platform business group respectively as of June 1. In a new message sent to Sony Interactive Entertainment staff, Sony president Hiroki Totoki, who's also set to become SIE's chairman in June, talks about the company's "incredibly bright" future as Sony moves ahead with its vision.

"Later this month you will learn more about the long-term vision for Sony Group and the essential role SIE plays in that vision," Totoki writes. "As I mentioned previously, FY24 marks the start of the Mid-Range Plan period for Sony Group in which we will set the course for sustainable growth.

"The future is incredibly bright for SIE and that is thanks to all of you," Totoki continues. "Since I became chairman in October 2023, I have been inspired by your enthusiasm, innovative approaches, and teamwork. These values will serve us well as we embark on the exciting future for SIE."

As for what we can expect from PlayStation specifically, in a statement published yesterday alongside the announcement of the new CEOs, Nishino writes: "We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment."

Furthermore, Hulst talks about continuing "to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future," and notes: "I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

All in all, when it comes to what this means for players, things are pretty vague right now. However, it sounds like the company is positive about its leadership changes, and we can expect some clarity on that long-term vision later in the month.

