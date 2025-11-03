PlayStation bosses at Sony scrapping Days Gone studio's live service IP didn't come as a surprise to one dev: "We didn't make enough substantial progress over the 3 years I was there"
"I saw the eventual cancellation coming"
A former Bend Studio developer has spoken out about the studio's scrapped new live service IP, which was canceled earlier this year in a move the ex-animator says he saw coming.
As highlighted on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Robert Morrison – now a senior animator at Ready or Not studio VOID Interactive, but for three years (up until this June) a senior animator for gameplay at Bend Studios – recently took to Twitter to share a roundup of all the games he's worked on in the last 10 years, a number of which were canceled. Alongside PlatinumGames' Scalebound and Splash Damage's Transformers: Reactivate, he also points to the unnamed "Bend Studio IP," prompting a few questions from fans.
Responding to one user saying that they'll "never get over what they did" to Bend Studio, Morrison says: "To be fair we didn't make enough substantial progress over the three years I was there. I saw the eventual cancellation coming prior to it."
To be fair we didn’t make enough substantial progress over the 3 years I was there. I saw the eventual cancellation coming prior to it.October 29, 2025
It's bad news for anyone curious about what the project could have been, too, as Morrison clarifies that he "can't say anything about the content of the game," and asked if he believes anything about it will ever make its way into the public eye, he simply says: "I don't think so."
On Morrison's LinkedIn page, he refers to the scrapped project as "Mirror Pond," describing his work creating "hand-keyed and mocap-based gameplay animation for main player characters and NPCs. Locomotion, traversal, combat, abilities, interactions, select screen, and much more." He also adds that he contributed to "integration and iteration within the Decima engine."
When the game's cancellation was first reported earlier this year, it was claimed that the project was a live-service title – scrapped at the same time as an apparent God of War live-service game from Bluepoint, the Demon's Souls remake studio. Since then, in June, it was reported that around 30% of Bend Studio staff had been affected by layoffs – Sony also confirmed in a statement at the time that the studio's previous project was indeed a live service title.
Undeterred by Concord, Sony expands its live service army: PlayStation Studios adds new dev making a "team-based action game" targeting "years" of support.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.