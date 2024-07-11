The 400th edition of Edge features ten unique Astro Bot cover designs

In August 1993, when polygons felt exotic, PCs were beige, and the PlayStation brand didn’t even exist, Future Publishing launched Edge, a videogame magazine with a mission to explore the future of interactive entertainment. Now, 31 years later, we have arrived at its landmark 400th edition, which is available today .

Sony’s forthcoming PS5 game Astro Bot is the star of this special anniversary issue, which features ten cover variants, split into three varieties. Subscribers receive Astro Bot in either his Bloodborne or The Last Guardian guise, and there are four options when you buy the magazine at UK retail: Shadow Of The Colossus, Journey, God Of War and Returnal. Finally, the four options available via overseas retail celebrate Horizon, Gran Turismo, Ghost Of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank.

Inside this issue we talk to Larian to explore the making of Baldur’s Gate 3, and also meet with Ken Levine to discuss his CV, looking at games such as Thief and BioShock and weighing up his latest project, Judas. In Time Extend we revisit The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, while in Studio Profile we investigate Nightdive Studios’ mission to bring the past back to life via remakes of games including System Shock and The Thing. In further reflections on the past, we also identify 400 things we love about videogames that have helped to fuel the long journey towards this 400th edition.

Joining Astro Bot in our Hype section are Slitterhead, Star Wars: Outlaws, STALKER 2: Heart Of Chornobyl, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and Lego Horizon Adventures, while reviews include Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, and Nine Sols.

To buy the print edition of Edge 400 (a randomly selected UK retail version featuring the Shadow Of The Colossus, Journey, God Of War or Returnal cover variant), visit Magazines Direct .