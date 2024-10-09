Sackboy finally reaches the end of the road as Sony announces LittleBigPlanet 3 and all its DLC are being delisted

LittleBigPlanet 3 and all its paid downloadable content is being delisted later this year, publisher PlayStation Studios has announced.

"After 10 years of playing, creating and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31 2024," the series' social media account tweeted yesterday. "Anyone that currently owns or purchases LittleBigPlanet 3 or any DLC before it is delisted for sale will still be able to access their purchased games and content after its removal."

"This is a friendly heads-up that if anyone in the community or any newcomers still wish to own a digital copy of LittleBigPlanet 3 or any LittleBigPlanet DLC currently available for purchase - this is your last chance to do so!"

Sackboy's side-scrolling adventures and the lovely community creations that have made up LittleBigPlanet's fabric have gone through a tough time as of late. All LittleBigPlanet servers went offline back in 2021 after hacks and unsavoury player-made content invaded the games - though, the PS4 threequel made a comeback later that same year.

LittleBigPlanet 3 then served as the only way for players to access 16 years worth of fanmade content from Media Molecule's beloved platforming series. That was a sadly short respite, however, since Sony unceremoniously pulled the plug on LittleBigPlanet 3 servers earlier this year without giving Sackboy stans a chance to wave goodbye to the stages they'd knitted themselves.

Physical LittleBigPlanet 3 copies should still work after its Halloween digital death day - it'll just exist without the servers made to share and see other's sometimes-wonderful creations, or the various DLC from developer Media Molecule. LittleBigPlanet 3's digital removal is also another reminder of why discs are crucial for game preservation, especially with the PS5 Pro and its add-on disc drive inbound.

