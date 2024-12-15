Why Rise of the Ronin's open world is an underrated gem

It's been a strong year for open-world games. With the likes of Star Wars Outlaws, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Dragon's Dogma 2, it's understandable if some big hits passed you by. In fact, I dare say plenty have been forgotten already, such is the overflowing state of AAA releases. Yet, there's one 2024 title I'm humbly requesting you don't miss out on: Rise of the Ronin.

Developed by Team Ninja – the visionary studio responsible for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Nioh games, Ninja Gaiden and the Dead or Alive series – this PS5 exclusive has players take on the role of a warrior on a quest to avenge their fallen village and comrades while getting caught up in the tense political struggles of mid-19th century Japan.

Make history

Rise of the Ronin's photo mode offers some wonderful shots (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Playing as the surviving member of the Blade Twins – a male or female-presenting lead, depending on your choice – you'll meet supporting characters of various factions and opinions, making allies and enemies depending on your choices. Many of the cast are based on real people from Japan's Bakumatsu era, such as Sakamoto Ryoma and Okita Soji, adding a welcome depth to the game's setting for history buffs.

This period of Japanese history saw a civil war take place between the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate (basically a military government) and a collection of groups who were all dissatisfied following the opening of Japan to foreigners. Rise of the Ronin puts you in the middle of this tense time, offering up branching paths based on your choices and side quest completion. The result is a story that feels alive as it blends real history with player-decided fiction.

Now, you may be thinking this sounds like an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan and, if so, you'd be right. Sure it's not made by Ubisoft, but it takes place in a significant historical setting and uses fictional elements to spice it all up, much to the chagrin of the delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows , I'm sure. However, there are key differences, and I don't just mean Rise of the Ronin being made by an entirely different company.

Enjoying the Pleasure District (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The main distinction is the combat, which is remarkably rich. You're free to choose between a variety of weapons, from katanas, greatswords, spears, bow and arrows, revolvers, rifles - the list goes on. Using a looting structure, new swords and six-shooters are found constantly as you eliminate seemingly-unlimited foes placed throughout the game's world. The range of builds is positively Soulslike, although the game is ultimately more forgiving than the likes of, say, Nioh.

The real reason I recommend Rise of the Ronin, though, is nothing to do with the combat – or even its history for that matter. Team Ninja's 2024 title serves up a huge, inviting world to explore, ranging from small villages to dense cities, filled with beautiful views, items to collect and cats to cuddle.

Whether riding on horseback or flying through the air on a wooden glider like some 1800s Batman, Rise of the Ronin's depiction of Japan is as appealing as they are expansive, with the main cities of each zone based on real historical places.

You start by making your way to Yokohama, a bustling seaside city filled with naval troops from abroad, but don't let that stop you from running over rooftops or strolling through the pleasure district. It's here the main story really takes off, but you can ignore all that and leave the city walls to go searching for shrines and so on.

Rooftop travels (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Should you persist with the campaign, you'll eventually unlock Kyoto and Edo (nowadays known as Tokyo), giving you even more land to cover as you battle bad guys and acquire treasures. Best of all, you can return to other areas, and even previous points in the story, so you don't have to move on until you're truly ready. And if you do find yourself enjoying the historical plot and characters, then the game's open world is all the richer for it.

Rise of the Ronin may not be a game of the year contender, but that doesn't mean it's unworthy of your time. As a title to simply load up and get lost in, you can't ask for much more. It rewards you with enemy-infested camps to pick through, tranquil vistas to take a breather, and pairs it all with a photo mode to capture your travels through this simulated historical setting.

While it is frustratingly trapped on PS5 for now, if Rise of the Ronin ever gets a PC release then I hope it results in an influx of new players that can enjoy one of my favorite best open world games . Sure, the best games of 2024 have enough to keep you busy for now – but Japan will still be waiting when you're done.

