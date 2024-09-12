Three students made the Superman game no one else has quite been able to, and it's now on PS5 as the team gears up for a full-fat sequel

The Superman game we've always wanted is now on PS5.

No one's quite been able to make the Superman game that everyone's been begging for before. From infamous flop Superman 64 to various film tie-ins, no game has totally captured the Man of Steel's dizzying speeds and unstoppable strength - until a group of students made the superhero game of their dreams, that is.

Three students from Osaka's Vantan Game Academy came together in 2019 to release Undefeated on Steam, a free open-world action game where you play as an "invincible hero with unlimited superpowers" who absolutely zooms across a very Metropolis-ish city to extinguish fires with a single clap, squash crooks with an awesome superhero landing, and fight equally overpowered foes.

Sitting at a 'Very Positive' rating based on almost 7,000 user reviews, Undefeated pretty easily takes the crown for the best Superman game, official or otherwise.

Five years later, those talented students have formed their own development studio, Indie-us Games, and have now released Undefeated on PS5 for free. To celebrate two million downloads, the team has also added new events and powers to all versions.

But the new PS5 port isn't just a nice way to bring the game to more people. The developers are likely trying to build hype for their forthcoming, full-fat, paid sequel Undefeated: Genesis, which has a 2026 release target on PC and PS5 this time. Genesis is taking a more alien approach to its Clark Kent fantasy, however, as this time, it's set on a distant planet full of towering mutant beasts and destructible environments - though our ridiculously fast flight and flashy abilities are still intact.

Undefeated: Genesis - Official Announcement Trailer | The MIX Next August 2023 - YouTube Watch On

"We are big fans of superhero stories and we want to create an experience that makes you feel just as powerful as your favourite comic or manga heroes," the sequel's Steam page explains. Genesis "will be the first title in a trilogy of Unreal Engine 5 games paying homage to superheroes while telling an expansive story."

