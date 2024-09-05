Star Wars Outlaws devs say they're "pushing a lot" of fixes for the open-world game: "We don't want to let it go"

The developers of Star Wars Outlaws are already looking to the future. After some criticisms at launch, the team at Ubisoft Massive is working on the next set of updates and planned DLC.

We asked Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty about what comes next. "We're pushing a lot of improvements. We don't want to let it go. They're going to have to kick us out the door. And that's improvements, not just on the base game, but it's things that we're going to deliver later on this year and next year with the downloadable episodes that we're creating."

Outlaws has been in development for roughly four years, and it sounds like the team has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. The game has two planned pieces of downloadable content as part of its paid season pass, with Story Pack 1 releasing in the fall of this year and Story Pack 2 in Spring of 2025.

While the team plans to improve the game as long as it can, Gerighty is returning to work on The Division 3 as executive producer - mentioning "these are my last weeks" when referring to his time left with Star Wars Outlaws.

Even with Gerighty's departure from the project, it's clear that the Outlaws team has more ambitions left for the game, and plan to see it through until they are no longer allowed to work on it.

