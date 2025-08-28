Schedule 1 update adds a shotgun and rival cartel to Steam's viral drug-dealing simulator following a player vote, and I'm sure that doesn't have any harrowing implications

Viral drug dealing sim Schedule 1 has just received a new update, which adds several fixes and improvements. Most notably, version 0.4.0 introduces a rival cartel to the game.

Back in June, solo developer TVGS released an update to the game , apologizing for the delay. However, alongside that update, a voting feature was introduced for Schedule 1 players to decide which features would be added to the game, like a less wholesome Minecraft experience. The first vote was between a Police Expansion, Rival Cartel, or "Shrooms" update.

Why a group of virtual drug dealers would want more police in their game is beyond me, and "Shrooms" is just another drug to mess up your distribution system and requires extra supplies; who has the time! So naturally, cartels won, and TVGS released the new patch notes for update 0.4.0, going into detail about the rival cartel moving in.

TVGS once again apologized "for my lack of timeliness with this update," which, considering the dev is doing it by themselves amid moving house and doing uni exams, I'm sure we can forgive them. Then they introduced the Benzies family; "a powerful rival cartel in Hyland Point."

The introduction of this cartel, of course, adds a new layer of depth to the game, with a group of new interactions with the group, like cartel-player deals, ambushes, dealer robbings, and theft of your drops. From the sounds of things, you'll be able to ally with the cartel or make an enemy of them as you build your drug empire.

The update also added new vehicles, items, some hairstyles, and a pump shotgun weapon, which will no doubt come in handy with your new enemies. Plus, you can buy a manor in the Hyland area after you complete the Benzies family's storyline, which definitely hints at some major, definitely wholesome and nice events happening.

