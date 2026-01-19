How to repair in Hytale and restore tools to 100%

Knowing how to repair in Hytale is useful, if only to dismiss the message that you have broken items in your inventory that need repairs. That tells you the option is there, but not what to actually do. It's an easy process but, like a lot of things in this early access game, it's all hidden away in menus, unmentioned. Leaving you to find what to do largely by accident as you explore crafting options. You'll also need to build some specific workbenches to make what's needed for a repair kit, so this is everything you need to get your gear back up to 100%.

How to repair things in Hytale