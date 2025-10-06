Ghost of Yotei earns praise from legendary developers behind Ninja Gaiden and Devil May Cry, with Team Ninja's Fumihko Yasuda saying he's always wanted to make a game based in Hokkaido

The Ninja Gaiden series director and the former Devil May Cry series director have both praised Ghost of Yotei at a recent event.

Ghost of Yotei has been performing well so far, with reviews that have surpassed the original game's reception, and UK sales outpacing both EA Sports FC 26 (in its second week) and the Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 collection. And while PlayStation fans are undoubtedly happy with the sequel to one of the PS4's most beloved titles, it's also receiving praise from fellow action game developers.

Former Devil May Cry series director Hideaki Itsuno and Team Ninja president Fumihiko Yasuda (who has worked on the likes of Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Rise of the Ronin) hosted a talk at the Archipel Caravan games event, with their session being focused on Action in games. During their talk, the duo commented on Ghost of Yotei (via Genki_JPN ), Yasuda spoke about how he is currently playing the game, saying that making a game set in Hokkaido was something he has wanted to do. He also mentions that his hometown was near Tsushima, which helped his enjoyment of the series.

Itsuno, on the other hand, said that he hasn't had the chance to play Ghost of Yotei yet, but praised the trailers, saying that the action looks great. This wouldn't be the first time Sucker Punch's samurai titles have been praised by legendary Japanese directors, with Yakuza and Super Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi praising the original game , saying that "that’s a game that should be made in Japan."

