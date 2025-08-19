Dying Light 2 has removed stamina use from the game's parkour, and I'm just wondering why this wasn't the case all along

Dying Light 2 received a new patch today with a massive buff being given to the game's parkour mechanics.

When you think of Dying Light, you think of zombies, gore, and parkour no doubt. The latter of which really helped the game stand out from Techland's previous zombie killing sim Dead Island. But something that never stuck right with me in Dying Light 2 was that a mechanic so central to the game like parkour was tied to your in-game stamina meter, limiting what you can really do with it. Well thankfully that's no longer the case.

In a post on the game's Steam news page , Techland said "In this update, we are refining the stamina system to enhance the core gameplay experience, particularly focusing on combat and evasion dynamics. Players will now find that parkour actions no longer deplete stamina, allowing for seamless disengagement from melee combat, even when stamina reserves are low." So basically, you'll be able to parkour all you like, without your stamina draining, leaving not a worry in the world (aside from the zombies, obviously).

Although it's not the case for everything as Techland also added "to maintain alignment with the existing mission progression, stamina will still be required for parkour activities from the 'Pilgrim's Path' quest — after the player is bitten by a Volatile — until an inhibitor is used near the end of 'Markers of Plague".

Frankly I'm shocked it's taken this long. In a game where parkour is such a central mechanic it always felt a bit weird to attach it to a depleting stamina bar. I bounced off Dying Light 2 pretty hard but now that I've seen this change I might give it a second chance… or I could just wait for The Beast …

