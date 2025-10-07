Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling anime star "thrilled" to be in Sony's Ghost of Yotei since "Tsushima is one of my favorite games of all time," says he's given a character "very Saul Goodman-like energy"

Anime icon Aleks Le has confirmed that he voices not one, but two characters in Ghost of Yotei , one of which has plenty of "Saul Goodman-like energy" he hopes will make players laugh.

Chances are you've already heard Le's voice in something at this point, even if you weren't aware. From voicing Solo Leveling protagonist Sung Jinwoo, to Demon Slayer's Zenitsu and Dandadan's Jiji, as well as game characters like the protagonist from Persona 3 Reload, Daredevil in Marvel Rivals, and none other than xxXShadowl0rd420Xxx in Date Everything, he's been in a lot. Now, he's got two more roles to add to his résumé thanks to Sucker Punch's new open-world game.

"I'm in Ghost of Yotei as both Taro the Scavenger and young Jubei! Ghost of Tsushima is one of my favorite games of all time so I was thrilled to get to be part of this," he writes in a post on Twitter.

Speaking about Taro specifically, Le was seemingly somewhat inspired by Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul's beloved lawyer, as he notes that he gave the character "very Saul Goodman-like energy so I hope he gives you a good chuckle."

I’m in Ghost of Yotei as both Taro the Scavenger & young Jubei! Ghost of Tsushima is one of my favorite games of all time so I was thrilled to get to be part of this. I gave him Taro very Saul Goodman-like energy so I hope he gives you a good chuckle 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5w5eDnoLDDOctober 6, 2025

Le is a busy guy – not only has he been doing voice work for countless characters at this point, but he also recently defended the very serious matter of Daredevil's caked-up behind in Marvel Rivals . Why does he have such prominent cheeks? "To distract the supports," according to his actor. It all makes sense now.

