2 years ago, a Genshin Impact player declared their loyalty to a dead character – after 806 videos and 1,700 pulls saved, they've finally stopped preparing for her banner
Here lies Signora fans' hopes and dreams
Not for the first time, a devoted Genshin Impact player has swallowed their hopes after holding out for the return of Signora, former Fatui Harbinger and current pile of ashes.
Admirable super fan and punctual YouTuber Saving for Signora, who rightly says in their channel description that "I believe my channel name is self-explanatory," began their "Saving for Signora" video series over two years ago on March 26, 2023. Their goal was simple: hoard Primogems until Signora, surely, returned, or at least until they have enough resources banked to give her the treatment she deserves when does, surely, return.
Bear in mind, this was after Signora was canonically killed off in Genshin Impact's Inazuma arc following her introduction as as a key villain in the game's opening Archon Quest. More specifically, she was eviscerated and reduced to dust on-screen by the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun.
Not only that, Signora later received a funeral held by her fellow Fatui Harbingers. This was what prompted a response from the dedicated Signora Mains subreddit, you may recall. Clearly, Saving for Signora was also betting on a miracle, some kind of phoenix revival plot twist, but it never came.
On October 11, 2025, marking "Day 806: The End," Saving for Signora finally stopped saving for Signora, or at least ended their video series. As their latest video shows, they'd amassed a whopping 1,700 Fates for the limited banner in anticipation of Signora's return – more than enough to comfortably max out a 5-star character. That's 272,000 Primogems, people, or about $3,400 worth. This was devotion.
Our hero hasn't necessarily given up on Signora, mind you. This figure carries some special significance. By gacha whaling standards, fully maxing a 5-star character in Genshin Impact requires pulling seven copies of the character itself and five copies of their signature 5-star weapon. This will give you six Constellations on the unit and max refinements on the weapon – a coveted C6R5.
If we assume the worst possible outcome of losing every last pity – that is, getting a random undesired 5-star when you hit the pull counter to guarantee a character – and work off of soft pity figures (75 pulls for characters, 65 for weapons), pulling a C6R5 unit would take exactly 1,700 pulls. That's seven characters for 150 pulls apiece, and five weapons for 130 pulls each.
Granted, it isn't even possible to get this unlucky anymore thanks to Genshin's relatively new Capturing Radiance mechanic, which fully guarantees a target 5-star character if you lose three pity coin flips in a row, with escalating odds on preceding failures.
The 1,700 figure, I imagine, is more of a symbol of loyalty than anything. And after 806 days, you've got to respect the loyalty here. If Signora is ever somehow revived, I hope Saving for Signora wins every single pity, gets early pities, and maybe even some double 5-stars.
