After waiting almost two years, Genshin Impact fan community goes private after their favorite character is confirmed dead

Genshin Impact's big Fatui Harbinger reveal was built around the funeral of Signora, one of the story's first main villains, and her dedicated Reddit community has now gone private following a flood of memes dunking on the officially deceased character.

*Genshin Impact story spoilers ahead*

There are two important bits of backstory here. Firstly, Signora has been around since Genshin Impact's initial story arc began nearly two years ago. She snatched Venti's Gnosis in the opening section of the game and has been a regular villain ever since. Signora was also a major player in the events of Inazuma, Genshin's newest major region, but ultimately met her end at the hands of the electro archon Raiden.

From the moment Signora was first revealed, some players have held out hope that she'd one day be a playable character. So like almost every other character in the game's universe, a subreddit community dedicated to would-be Signora mains (opens in new tab) was quickly established. Another Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia (or Childe), is playable after all, so the idea wasn't too far-fetched. Of course, this community was built before Raiden turned Signora into ash – or less than ash, even, leaving literally no trace of the Harbinger behind.

(Image credit: Hoyoverse`)

This brings us to the new video of other Harbingers attending Signora's funeral, which has dashed the already thin hopes that the Crimson Witch of Flames may one day be revived phoenix-style and return as a playable character. Optimistic Signora mains have been the butt of countless jokes ever since Raiden fried the character to nothingness, but this funeral really opened the floodgates. The Signora Mains subreddit has been set to private, perhaps to stem the tide of memes but also potentially to shutter the community now that Signora's out of the picture. We've reached out to the subreddit's mods to confirm.

To summarize, Signora fans hoped that she'd become playable, and then roughly a year later she was killed by the de facto god of electro, so they hoped she'd come back (to life, perhaps) and then become playable. And when news finally arrived months later, it was Signora being buried by the other Harbingers. So yeah, it's been rough going for Signora mains. This comment (opens in new tab) says it best:

"We are gathered here today to remember our dear comrades from SignoraMains. In honor of their lockdown, all mockery of their copium should halt for half a day as the fandom mourns their passing."