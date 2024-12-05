Monster Hunter Wilds ran great on PS5 at Capcom's Japan headquarters, and its director says "the same level of frame rate improvement will also be implemented on PC"

Monster Hunter Wilds ' open beta was a massive success, having managed to pull in almost half a million concurrent players on PC alone, but it wasn't without its issues. A troublesome graphical bug transformed monsters and human characters alike into incomprehensible low-poly blobs on PC, while others struggled with frame rate and crashes, but Capcom has been making improvements for the final version ahead of its release in February.

Back when the beta was live, the developer stated that the full version of the action RPG was "already in a more improved state" compared to the demo everyone could get their hands on. From our recent hands-on preview with the game at Capcom's headquarters in Japan, we can vouch that the updated build ran great on PS5, but how about on PC, which seemed to struggle more than the console versions during the beta? During a group interview, our friends at PC Gamer asked about what improvements and optimizations that have been put in place, and thankfully, yes, PC players can expect things to be more polished at launch.

"What we can say is that, for the [open beta test] version that was out there, there were obviously some issues with the depiction of the monster hair and their fur, so it wasn't very pretty," Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda admits. "We've obviously had improvements there. For the PS5 version that you all are playing right now, it's different from the [beta] version and we feel like you can really feel the difference, for example, in the frame rate that's been improved. The same level of frame rate improvement will also be implemented on PC for the final product."

The frame rate improvements won't be the only changes made to the action RPG – we also found out that four weapons – the switch axe, lance, sword and shield, and insect glaive – will see "big improvements or changes" following feedback from the beta. Capcom has clearly been taking care to bring fans' thoughts on board, which bodes well for its full release in less than three months.

