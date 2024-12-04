Monster Hunter Wilds director says 4 weapons will get "big improvements or changes" after beta feedback: lance, switch axe, insect glaive, and sword and shield

Fear not, Monster Hunter fans, your feedback has been noted, as Capcom is planning some "big improvements" and changes for a number of weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds following the recent open beta test.

From our latest hands-on preview of Monster Hunter Wilds , we already noticed a significant difference between the beta test version and the updated build in the form of hitstop (which is much more noticeable now), but that's not the only improvement Capcom has been cooking up. During the session, we were told that the lance and switch axe will feel different in the final release, and that's not all.

"[Open beta test] user sentiment is something that the development team is closely looking at and listening to. Some of the adjustments for the [final] version we are definitely working on," Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto tells us. "Some things were definitely planned for the [final] version but not added into the [beta]. Those things exist and those will be implemented, but those details, we want to notify users of on a different occasion, so we hope you keep an eye out for the news."

Elaborating on this, Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda adds: "For example, for the lance, the controls were a little bit difficult. The things we thought might be difficult really became evident when users got their hands on it during the [beta]. For example, guarding at different angles and reacting accordingly. Those edits will be implemented in the [final] version.

"Other edits that we plan on having – adjustments for the weapons – include the [switch axe], insect glaive, and sword and shield," Tokuda continues. "Those are weapons that will have big improvements or changes in the [final] version."

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta was already a huge hit, so any further improvements like this are likely to be the icing on the cake of what's already shaping up to be a very promising action RPG. As its release date of February 28 draws closer and closer, it seems that veteran fans and newbies alike have plenty to look forward to as Capcom continues to add that extra polish.

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Big Preview hub for all the latest coverage from our hands-on time with the game.