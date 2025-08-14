Monster Hunter Wilds' new update splits the community like never before: performance issues remain, and now difficulty complaints are back with some players saying fellow fans don't "know what the f*** they want"

Although Monster Hunter Wilds saw a recent uptick in positive feedback on Steam, seeing its reviews rise to "Mostly Negative" just days ago, a new update has left many uncertain about the action RPG – but once again, the community is divided.

Negative reviews regarding poor PC optimization are nothing new to Capcom, with patches like a big update in June addressing some of fans' most common complaints – but each fix seems to miss the mark for certain players, and the latest update is no exception. Although its most significant changes involve expansions to endgame content and balancing adjustments, Ver. 1.021 – which released just yesterday – also targets PC port-specific bugs.

The new update saw director Yuya Tokuda outline planned adjustments and fixes, too, for PC players and the community as a whole – but fans have been divided since its arrival. While due in part to ongoing problems with the Steam edition of Monster Hunter Wilds – with some taking to Reddit to declare how they're hoping developers "fix the poor game optimization" as Ver. 1.021 leaves much to still repair – the division also boils down to difficulty.

This stems from the new endgame content: nine-star quests, the accompanying monsters, and the talisman rewards. One frustrated player explains why in an online post – things are too grind-y. "Doing a level 5 difficulty 9-star quest just to get all rarity 5 talismans feels horrible," they write, going on to describe how "people just cart left and right failing quests," and actually obtaining talismans is rare.

Admitting that they've got "about 4,000 hours" across past Monster Hunter games, the poster says that, "just because I can do something, and it's hard, doesn't mean it's fun" – but not every fan agrees. Comments see players state, "That's RNG, baby," while others reply that "it's an endgame grinding system" for a reason. A separate thread on Reddit further highlights the split within the Monster Hunter Wilds community.

"The latest patch has convinced me players do not know what the fuck they want," exclaims its original poster, detailing how complaints have seemingly shifted from there not being enough to grind to there being too much of a grind with higher-difficulty monsters. "People's current complaint is that they have to grind the game more," they conclude. "It's like the fandom goes in fuckin' circle."

There certainly seems to be a delicate balance that Capcom hasn't quite managed to strike – although it might not ever, as there are always bound to be complaints for one reason or another. Thankfully, developers are at least listening, rolling out a hotfix for Ver. 1.021 to patch some of its most pressing problems. There's plenty to come as well, with new Title Updates and more underway.



