Capcom decides now is the time to release a Monster Hunter Wilds digital soundtrack that costs $75 on Steam and only comes with MP3 files, which is so bad it feels like a mistake

It was all going so well. For all intents and purposes, Monster Hunter Wilds has been going down extremely well since coming out in February. Millions of players have been decking themselves out in their equipment of choice to tackle the Forbidden Lands, and the huge beasts therein.

Recently, Capcom decided to put the soundtrack up for sale. Neat, right? You can own the glorious music put together by Miwako Chinone, to make every day a good one for finding Arkveld, the White Wraith. Well, not so much.

Not only does the OST cost $75 on Steam, dropping that much money only gets you bog standard MP3. No physical copies, no lossless or other formats to choose from. Granted, there are 126 tracks on offer here, over seven discs, but those options are hilariously poor for the price tag.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Festival of Accord: Flamefete | Summer Seasonal Event - YouTube Watch On

All three Steam reviews at time of writing are poor, lambasting the cost and questioning Capcom’s logic. "I don't lack money, but you are highly desperate to sell an OST at this price, keep the negative review," says one user. Another reviewer notes an issue with formatting on iTunes, where the song titles don’t translate properly, a potential annoyance if you decide to invest and it’s still a problem.

With so much good will, this is such an unnecessary and wholly avoidable misstep. The success of Monster Hunter Wilds indicates putting the soundtrack on CD or vinyl (or both) would've been very lucrative, perhaps even selling out among the dedicated fans.

It's important to note, these tunes are all available on streaming services, including Spotify and YouTube. Capcom has gradually put its library up on those platforms for people to access under the Capcom Sound Team. While it's not as convenient as personal ownership, they're definitely more cost effective for the time-being.

