Capcom asks Monster Hunter Wilds players how they feel about the game in a survey longer than most hunts, and I guess y'all had feedback because it crashed due to "heavy traffic"
Hello, have you played Elden Ring, do you watch YouTube, and would you buy DLC?
On the heels of an explosive launch that's seen 8 million copies of Monster Hunter Wilds sold in record time, Capcom's put out a survey asking players a range of questions about their gaming experience, Monster Hunter history, and their opinions on the new entry in the series. I was halfway through it when the whole thing crashed due to "heavy traffic," so I can only assume that a vocal chunk of those 8 million players had Things To Say as performance complaints continue amid ongoing patches.
The survey is split between generalist questions and Monster Hunter Wilds-specific feedback. Capcom said in a tweet that "in May, we'll hold another survey that focuses on product content," seemingly to assess player sentiment after Wilds gets its free April update packing additional monsters and a "new level of challenge."
The 20+ question survey, which took me longer to complete than many hunts in Wilds, initially digs into typical marketing and audience demographic topics like how you learned about Monster Hunter Wilds, what platforms you use, whether you played the beta, what developer streams you watched, if you read websites like this one, and what genres and specific games you like to play.
I'm always fascinated by what games get a shoutout on surveys like this, and apart from Capcom's library, games such as Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 14 and 16, Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were all mentioned in my survey. The Witcher 3, still taking names 10 years later.
Some Wilds-specific portions are a mix of open-ended and multiple-choice questions about what you like or dislike about the game, and still want to see in updates or DLC. "Please let us know what contents you would like included in additional paid DLC for Monster Hunter Wilds," implores one question. "What things did you enjoy about Monster Hunter Wilds after playing it?" asks another, listing off the action, story, cast, monsters, environments, single player and multiplayer, and – funnily enough – "the game's difficulty level." And a special shoutout to the question on "your reasons for buying Monster Hunter Wilds," one option being, "I like the graphics."
I, too, like the graphics.
