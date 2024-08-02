World of Warcraft: The War Within's pre-patch wasn't a big hit for the MMO, so Blizzard is changing the 90-minute cooldown event to hit every hour

Blizzard is remedying World of Warcraft: The War Within's incredibly unpopular 90-minute cooldown timer for a pre-patch event, among other changes.

The War Within goes live later this month on August 26, but the pre-launch patch featuring the Radiant Echoes event is live right now for all World of Warcraft players to enjoy. Sadly, people aren't vibing with the pre-launch patch event, which is mainly down to the fact that certain boss events were on a 90-minute cooldown timer.

This isn't great, because it only gives players one shot every 90 minutes at obtaining loot corresponding to the Radiant Echoes event. "Since the event went live, we’ve been working to address two main concerns: the wait time for the event, and the rate at which you can earn rewards," a World of Warcraft community manager writes on Blizzard's forums.

As a result, the event will rotate between three locations, popping up every hour, and while Radiant Echoes are live in one location, they'll stick around for the entire hour. "Now you’ll defeat the memory scenarios that surface, and after enough are defeated, the zone boss will rise. After the zone boss is defeated, the memories will begin resurfacing again, repeating the event immediately," the Blizzard dev adds.

Additionally, rewards from some events in the pre-patch will be adjusted, so whereas 'Remembered' bosses only doled out 500 memories, they'll grant 1,400. The Scattered Memory event will also reward players with 200 memories upon completion, up a staggering amount from the mere 10 memories it granted before.

It's worth pointing out that these changes aren't actually live in World of Warcraft's pre-patch just yet. Blizzard reveals the changes will be going live in the MMO's Public Test Realm today, August 2, "before we bring all of the event improvements to the live game." There's no date for the changes going live in game itself yet.

