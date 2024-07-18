World of Warcraft and other MMO veterans form new studio to make something that combines "cozy escapism and true crime"

Some World of Warcraft, IMVU, and Star Stable veterans have joined to form a new studio based in Sweden, Blue Scarab Entertainment, which is currently working on a cozy new IP that also borrows from true crime.

"The team’s first project is well underway," Blue Scarab says in a July 17 introduction posted to its website . "Cozy exploration meets true-crime in our story-driven MMORPG that puts players in the saddle as they discover a beautiful open world on horseback and uncover a dark mystery together."

There aren't many games for people like me, who happen to be both horse and horror girls, so this mystery IP feels monumental. I can imagine it now — spooky white horses in a misty black forest brought to me by Unreal Engine 5, which Blue Scarab confirms it's using.

“As the games industry has expanded, we have welcomed many new audiences," studio director Craig Morrison said in Blue Scarab's announcement post. "Innovation through iteration can be very powerful. [...] We want to try to defy genre expectations, while still leveraging all the skills and experience of the team we have assembled.”

Currently, Blue Scarab has amassed over $7 million in seed funding from lead investor NetEase and other contributors, including Jonas Antonsson, who founded Sable publisher Raw Fury.

"With the backing of NetEase Games, we're empowered to bring our vision to life," said CEO Colin Cragg, who once served as the CEO for online horse training sim Star Stable. "We're grateful for their commitment to creative freedom, supporting expertise, and resources as we set off on this adventure."

