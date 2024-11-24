Unfazed by his Elden Ring marathon, streamer Kai Cenat sets himself up for a 1000-hour fall by saying he could beat time-eating MMO RuneScape

Kai Cenat's marathon streams of games like Elden Ring and Sekiro have garnered plenty of attention on Twitch, but he may be about to bite off more than he can chew with a claim about one of the most infamously grind-heavy MMOs out there.

During Kai's currently ongoing Mafiathon 2 stream, suggestions began to roll in for games that chatters thought the streamer would not be able to complete, and one game that seemed to pop up repeatedly was Old School RuneScape. Now, if you know literally anything about OSRS, then you're likely already familiar with the game's infamous grinds to max out each skill, typically taking players years to max their account — if they ever manage it, that is.

Seemingly unfazed by the daunting challenge, in a clip posted to Twitter by @JakeSucky, Kai declares "My heart is too tough. RuneScape? I could beat any game I put my mind to". I certainly wouldn't want to call Mr. Cenat a liar, but I would wager that he probably isn't fully aware of quite how daunting a prospect that is.

Kai Cenat says he can beat any game including Runescape👀Who gunna tell him pic.twitter.com/l0LmhbEQNBNovember 22, 2024

OSRS is not a game you can 'complete' per se, but to obtain a max cape by reaching level 99 in all skills is often regarded as the end goal for many players. According to speedrun.com, the fastest that anyone has ever achieved this feat is by heboxjonge, who received his max cape after a whopping 32 days, 3 hours and 3 minutes of in-game time, which is a fair bit longer than the roughly 167 hours Kai Cenat took to beat Elden Ring.

While Kai could certainly speed things up a bit by splashing the virtual cash on skills like fletching, prayer or construction, the rigorous, tick-perfect execution that is required for maximum efficiency would almost certainly slow him down in other areas, meaning it would likely take him far longer than 32 days to complete the challenge.

Some fans have suggested alternatives to the max cape, such as earning a fire cape or quest cape, both of which could be completed far more easily than a max cape. For now, though, the Kai Cenat RuneScape stream doesn't seem like it's going to be happening any time soon.

