MMO adds Christmas event, accidentally fills city fountain with pee: "A fix is planned"
And a happy holiday to you, too
Who among us can claim to have never rolled out the Christmas festivities and accidentally yellowed a city fountain water supply in the process? Not Jagex, developer of venerable MMO Old School RuneScape, that's for sure.
As OSRS players very quickly noticed this week, and as Reddit user emptycheesy so astutely put it, the "Christmas update gave us a piss-filled fountain in Varrock" city.
"Tribute to heavypisser," the top reply reckons, alluding to a dedicated grinder named, yes, HeavyPisser, who had a solid standing in the race to max the game's newly released Sailing skill.
"Where is everyone's favorite place to go skilling?" asks another post from BookOfBrawl, who dutifully edited together a GIF of their character peeing into the fountain. We may have our culprit, folks.
Christmas update gave us a piss filled fountain in varrock from r/2007scape
Facing growing, harrowing chants of "Merry Pissmas," Jagex stepped in to set the record straight. More seriously, but still quite unseriously, Jagex's Mod Rach said, "We'll be having some words with King Roald on where the tax money's been going... A fix is planned for next week!"
"Time to finally install some public toilets," agrees Mod Nin in the replies to the original post.
"The golden age of OSRS," user Claykicker99 helpfully summarizes.
A game as old as OSRS is no stranger to spaghetti code mishaps – one notorious update once destroyed the entire economy by mistakenly spawning the most valuable weapon in the game on the ground in the middle of nowhere – but this one's a doozy. How do you accidentally fill a random fountain with yellow water in a Christmas patch? I hope we get an explanation when it's fixed, because I genuinely want to know what happened under the hood.
