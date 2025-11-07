For the first time in over a decade, Square Enix is teasing a brand-new zone for its OG MMO Final Fantasy 11

Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 11

Final Fantasy 11 Beastmaster
In 2013, Final Fantasy 11 released its fifth expansion, Seekers of Adoulin. In the twelve years since then the original Final Fantasy MMO hasn't received a new major zone for players to explore, but that could all be changing.

The latest Freshly Picked Vana'diel, a livestream the Final Fantasy 11 team puts on to talk through upcoming changes to the aged MMO, occurred on November 7 and dropped the tease in question. As translated by fans on Reddit, a section of the stream dedicated to future plans included a bullet point regarding "Preparing for the capacity to create new areas."

