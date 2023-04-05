Final Fantasy 11's new producer says it's their "personal goal" to preserve the MMO when online support eventually ends

The new producer of Final Fantasy 11 has revealed that they have plans to one day preserve the game, even after all online support has ended for the MMO.

In an interview with Famitsu (opens in new tab) (via @ aitaikimochi (opens in new tab)), the newly appointed Final Fantasy 11 producer Yoji Fujito revealed that the game is still very much alive, despite the recent news that the team for the game had been reduced to allow developers opportunities to work on other titles within the company.

Fujito told Famitsu (translated via DeepL): "Every year we come up with new project goals for the new year for [Final Fantasy 11], but I also made a personal goal for myself as the new producer. That is, I want to leave [FF11] behind in some form or another."

The producer then explains how when online games - like Final Fantasy 11 - end live service support, there's often nothing left, as if the game never existed. In this case, however, Fujito says they don't want this to happen to the series' first MMO due to its 20-year history and the memories associated with it. Instead, they plan to one day create a tangible record of the events of Final Fantasy 11 in "any way I can."

Preferably, Fujito explains, they'd like to turn the game into a different title, perhaps a standalone Final Fantasy game. This will however take some time to pull off, so don't expect to see anything more on this just yet. The producer also reassured fans in the interview, saying that Final Fantasy 11 will not be ending its service in the near future and that the team at Square Enix is even planning to replace the game's servers this year.