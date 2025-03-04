Cult text-based zombie MMO Urban Dead is shutting down after "a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days" because of new UK legislation

News
By
published

"I've reluctantly concluded that it doesn't look feasible for Urban Dead to be able to continue operating"

Urban Dead
(Image credit: Kevan Davis)

The UK Online Safety Act passed into law in 2023, and it properly comes into effect in 2025 with the threats of millions of pounds in fines. For Kevan Davis, the solo British dev behind the text-based zombie MMO Urban Dead, the risks presented by this legislation are too great, and his browser game is set to shut down on March 14, 2025.

"The Online Safety Act comes into force later this month, applying to all social and gaming websites where users interact, and especially those without strong age restrictions," Davis writes in the announcement. "With the possibility of heavy corporate-sized fines even for solo web projects like this one, I've reluctantly concluded that it doesn't look feasible for Urban Dead to be able to continue operating."

This legislation is billed as a way of protecting individuals - especially children - from harmful content on social media platforms, requiring content providers to "take robust action against illegal content and activity." The effort has been widely criticized not just by the major tech companies that it would most directly affect, but by security experts who feel that the proposed efforts would undermine privacy.

Nonetheless, the official timetable for the Online Safety Act is continuing to progress. "So a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days after its quarantine began, Urban Dead will be shut down," Davis writes. "No grand finale. No final catastrophe. No helicopter evac. Make your peace or your final stand in whichever part of Malton you called home, and the game will be switched off at noon UTC on 14 March."

If you want to play Urban Dead ahead of its shutdown later this month, the original website is still online. The game puts you in the role of a survivor of a zombie outbreak or one of the shambling undead, working to either keep yourself alive or chow down on some brains. Through a text-based interface, you explore the city of Malton, choosing as you go whether to ally with or work against other players. You get a limited number of action points every real-life day, so you have to make the most of your resources every time you play.

Urban Dead largely seems to be remembered by nostalgic fans who played it in the late '00s, but it still has active players online to this day. Here's hoping those players can make the most of the game's final weeks.

These are the best MMORPGs you can play today.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dauntless is dead: After a blockchain company buyout, a disastrous update, and brutal layoffs, the Monster Hunter-like action RPG is shutting down this May
Friday the 13th: The Game
2025 kicks off with another live service death as Friday the 13th: The Game fans sadly twerk on its grave
Friday the 13th: The Game
Weeks before it dies for good, Friday the 13th: The Game isn't just surprisingly active - it's the most fun I've had with a multiplayer horror game all year
A screenshot showing Shaggy from Scooby Doo and Superman fighting in MultiVersus.
WB Games' Smash Bros-like MultiVersus is going offline for good a full year after it came back from the dead
Resident Evil ReVerse
The Resident Evil deathmatch game that flopped is going offline as Capcom says it's "served its original, celebratory purpose admirably"
tanks rolling down a street
A battle in this WW2 MMO went on for over 2 months and killed 9 million players, so devs stepped in to end it early, only for "one last hurrah" to win it anyway
Latest in MMO Games
Urban Dead
Cult text-based zombie MMO Urban Dead is shutting down after "a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days" because of new UK legislation
Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P quietly removed from Square Enix's board after years of wanting out: "It's much more fun to just make games"
Sailing in Old School RuneScape
I was worried this MMO's first new skill in over 12 years would change things too much, but Sailing in Old School RuneScape feels just like home
Three girls face the camera with big smiles in Animal Crossing New Horizons
Ultima Online lead says "Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley and all these other kind of cozy games" are filling a gap in modern MMO design
One Fellowship player takes on a large boss
This multiplayer dungeon RPG captures the fun of MMOs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14 with no grind or subscription, and a killer Steam Next Fest demo
Three players stood on an asteroid in Stars Reach.
Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies' "spiritual sequel" smashed its $200k Kickstarter target in under an hour, and the sci-fi fantasy MMORPG is now on track to double its goal
Latest in News
Urban Dead
Cult text-based zombie MMO Urban Dead is shutting down after "a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days" because of new UK legislation
PS5 30th Anniversary collection on a blue background
Echoing Xbox and Steam, PlayStation rolls out a beta program where you sign up to "test participating games for the PS5 console and PC" plus new features
One of the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4
"Don’t gaslight me": Borderlands 4 CEO Randy Pitchford begs fans to be optimistic about the upcoming FPS, otherwise "we'll all pay the price"
MobLand
First trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama sees Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan rule a brutal mafia empire
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who fans think they've spotted a tease for surprise villains in new season 2 trailer
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
More about mmo
Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P quietly removed from Square Enix's board after years of wanting out: "It's much more fun to just make games"
Sailing in Old School RuneScape

I was worried this MMO's first new skill in over 12 years would change things too much, but Sailing in Old School RuneScape feels just like home
PS5 30th Anniversary collection on a blue background

Echoing Xbox and Steam, PlayStation rolls out a beta program where you sign up to "test participating games for the PS5 console and PC" plus new features
See more latest
Most Popular
PS5 30th Anniversary collection on a blue background
Echoing Xbox and Steam, PlayStation rolls out a beta program where you sign up to "test participating games for the PS5 console and PC" plus new features
One of the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4
"Don’t gaslight me": Borderlands 4 CEO Randy Pitchford begs fans to be optimistic about the upcoming FPS, otherwise "we'll all pay the price"
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches this July with new parks for "for the first time in 10 years," and you can pre-order to get a demo in June
MobLand
First trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama sees Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan rule a brutal mafia empire
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who fans think they've spotted a tease for surprise villains in new season 2 trailer
Narset flowing in the air with waves of blue magic floating around her
MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.
James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin
The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"