Now that Skyrim Grandma's retired, you can occupy your time watching this Minecraft Grandma who yells "die, die, die" at every zombie and skeleton in the game

You've heard of Skyrim Grandma, now sadly retired. You might've even come across and enjoyed content from a retired JRPG super fan. But, today, let me bring your attention to Minecraft Grandma, a wholesome content creator who's documenting her new adventure in the evergreen block-based classic.
YouTuber GrammaCrackers posted her first video just two weeks ago, but she's been playing Minecraft for about four months now. Seeing an old game through fresh eyes is part of the fun of her channel, though, as she explains now familiar basics in a new light by, say, comparing tree punching to something Rocky Balboa would do.
Those delights are only doubled when GrammaCrackers makes a new discovery with more excitement than even I had when playing Minecraft for the first time as a literal child. "You just cannot understand how important this is to me," she says in one episode, speaking about finally making something to sleep on in-game. "I can't believe I have a bed."
"I think the ones I dislike most are the zombies," she says of the game's combat. "They just don't fight fair. I mean, you'll kill one and if you kill it, it leaves dead flesh. What an insult. Who gets dead flesh?... And then, they call in their buddies to beat you up."
She also likes to scold foes - "They are attacking an unarmed grandma" - and, even more delightfully, she likes to get real scary with them, too, continuously yelling "die, die, die" whenever she's punching up a zombie or skeleton.
Again, it's just delightful viewing.
