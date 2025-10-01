As Skyrim Grandma retires, I beg you to turn your attention to JRPG Grandma, an iconic superfan of Persona, Xenoblade, Atelier, the PS Vita, and a lot more
Food4Dogs is an icon, and two recent releases have her in "JRPG heaven"
People of all ages love video games, this we know. But there's something extra endearing about senior folks who adore spending hours in RPGs, life sims, and more, and as Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry retires from her YouTube career, now seems like the perfect time to give a shoutout to Britta – AKA Food4Dogs – a seasoned JRPG superfan who I feel has given me a delightful window into my own future.
Now, let's make something clear right away – Britta is no newbie to this. She's been making gaming content on her YouTube channel for over seven years, and is constantly posting about the games she's playing on social media, too. Her latest tweet, for example, celebrates the launch of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles and Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, as she poses with her PS5 copies in the garden. "The two most important Remasters this season for me," she writes, adding: "I'm in JRPG heaven."
The 2 most important Remasters this season for me.I'm in #JRPG heaven. 💖#FinalFantasyTacticsTheIvaliceChronicles #TrailsintheSky1st pic.twitter.com/Ha7EfLW0RRSeptember 30, 2025
Looking at her Twitter bio, you can see even more of that phenomenal taste in games. Self-described as "retired with nine Vitas and three 3DS," as well as "all consoles and PC," she lists: "SMT/PERSONA, FE, XENOBLADE, ATELIER, FALCOM, DQ, RUNE FACTORY, TEAM ASANO." So, y'know, she's basically one of the coolest people out there. And definitely owns more PS Vitas than the average person.
Meanwhile on YouTube, as Britta puts it, she does "unboxings, with a twist: I like to talk about the back history, the graphics and music of the game, giving some context to what comes out of the box." On top of that, she also posts "first impressions and gameplay videos, covering pretty much all platforms I play on."
Here at GamesRadar+, we've been lovingly referring to Britta as JRPG grandma – JRPGrandma, if you will – and while that's not a title she's adopted herself (and I'm not even sure if she is a grandparent, for that matter), she's definitely an absolute icon. And, I've got to say, seeing her posts sharing her excitement about Xenoblade Chronicles X, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and more, it feels like I'm looking at an older version of myself. I can only hope I'm half as cool as her in the future, though.
Be sure to check out our roundup of the best JRPGs for even more to play.
