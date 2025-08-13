Minecraft fans are convinced that Mojang has accidentally leaked its next Live event date, but don't get your hopes up – it looks like it might actually be the remains of an old typo

Fans think Mojang has leaked the date of the next Minecraft Live showcase ahead of its official announcement, but I'm not so certain.

Back in March, Minecraft developer Mojang confirmed that it would be hosting two of its previously annual live events, Minecraft Live, every year going forward, with the March edition being held outside of the typical Fall slot (ahead of The Minecraft Movie releasing), and confirming the Vibrant Visuals update. Yesterday, Mojang posted its weekly Minecraft snapshot and mentioned a game drop that "we are excited to tell you about soon!" However, it didn't mention when "soon" actually is.

Well turns out someone else at Mojang could have accidentally flipped a switch too early, as Twitter user Nintenleaks noticed that Mojang's FAQ section on the Spanish Minecraft Live webpage said (via machine translation) "Minecraft Live will be held virtually on September 22, 2025, starting at 1:00 PM ET," meaning the second of the now bi-annual stream would be taking place in just over a month's time.

However, a user on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit has since pointed out via the Wayback Machine that this date has actually been on the website since before the Live on March 22 earlier this year, so there's a chance this was simply a big typo. And, considering September 22 is a Monday, when every single Minecraft Live has taken place on a Saturday (barring 2023, which was a Sunday), the likelihood of this being the actual date seems less strong. What's more, the website has now been updated to refer to the March date.

Granted, we know a second Minecraft Live is coming, and that it will probably be in the event's usual September/October time slot. The real interesting leak would be what's to come, as it could be anything. We could get a boring update that just adds a few new mobs and call it a day, or maybe this is the time that the community finally gets it's most requested update: The End update. Or they could add a second type of bee, that'd be cool too.

$1.1 billion worth of Minecraft accounts have played the Hypixel Minecraft server in the past 13 years, founder says, and it's "still growing."