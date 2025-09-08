If 20 years and a Metal Gear Solid Delta playthrough have taught me anything, it’s that Snake Eater remains one of the greatest, stupidest games ever made

If playing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has taught me anything, it's that we should all be more considerate of the memories we keep and those we allow to fade. It has been 20 years since I last infiltrated the wilds of Tselinoyarsk, an experience which left such a mark that I still consider Metal Gear Solid 3 to be one of my favorite video games of all-time – not to mention a true titan of the industry.

I remember MGS3 as this playful love letter to the sheer audacity of the best James Bond movies. A cinematic masterpiece, one which deftly wove interlocking stealth-action systems with an emotionally-resonant storyline. And as this bold reinvention of what a Metal Gear game could be, as Konami traded away the series' defining urban environments for an ambitious Soviet jungle setting. Back in 2004, Snake Eater was as close to perfect as a developer could hope to get.

These are the memories that I retained, which are largely supported by my returning playthrough in Metal Gear Solid Delta. The memories which have been allowed to decay over time center around how utterly outrageous Snake Eater truly is. There are a lot of reasons I could (and do) recommend a playthrough of the MGS3 remake, but the opportunity to reappraise it fairly against modern standards for storytelling, controls, and graphical fidelity is simply too good to pass up.

One must live

There's a scene early on where Naked Snake is given an M1911A1 pistol. Upon receiving this gift, the FOX Unit operative spends minutes enthusiastically, exhaustively detailing each of its custom parts – yes, Snake, the feeding ramp is polished to a mirror sheen, and yes, it is fascinating that the interlock with the frame is tightened for added precision. There are multiple cutscenes dedicated to one character twirling and juggling a procession of different weapons – a slow burn of character development, as long-time fans of the series witness Ocelot transform into Revolver Ocelot. One climactic encounter is interrupted by a swarm of homicidal hornets. Every boss battle concludes with a body exploding.

That so much of this audacity unfolds under the shadow of a second Cold War and threat of a third World War is astonishing. It wouldn't be difficult for me to make the argument that Metal Gear Solid 3 is among the stupidest, most ridiculous video games to exist. The thing is, while that sentiment may be undoubtedly true, Snake Eater is also undeniably brilliant. There's a sincerity to all of its excess. A purity in every one of its tangents, and an unbridled joy inherent to all of its cinematic flourish. It all contributes to the experience feeling like this wondrous, singular entity which remains peerless.

Metal Gear Solid Delta has made me consider how few modern AAA video games are just utterly unrestrained. My brain is drawing a faint line to the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise, wherein developer Ryu Ga Gotoku still blends gritty crime drama with audacious characters and distractions aplenty. And then of course Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima is still at it, having recently delivered Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – an exceptionally silly video game, although certainly not as cohesive as Snake Eater.

I suppose that what I'm trying to tell you is that Metal Gear Solid Delta is still absolutely worth your time. The likes of Hollow Knight Silksong, Dying Light: The Beast, Borderlands 4, and countless other titles are vying for your time and attention in September, but delving into the chaos and considered-action of Snake Eater is still of paramount importance. I have to believe that there's value here beyond mere nostalgia. I'm exceptionally curious to hear first impressions from newcomers (please do drop a comment below if you're one of them!), particularly as it's been 10 whole years since the last release in the franchise from Kojima.

I suspect that many new players may find MGS3 to be something of a time capsule, a strange relic from a distant past. But there's still vibrancy to the core action, insight to be gleaned from this politically-charged thriller, and nearly endless amount of smiles to be drawn from its bizarre scenarios. Snake Eater in 2025, what a thrill!

