We finally got a proper trailer for this beautiful Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy-inspired JRPG, and it's already one of the prettiest 2D games I've ever seen

Threads of Time, a 2D JRPG described by indie developer Riyo Games as a "love letter" to genre classics like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy , just revealed its first gameplay trailer - and it looks downright brilliant.

The trailer was unveiled during today's Xbox showcase at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, and it ticks all of the old-school JRPG boxes—from its turn-based combat to its vibrant, whimsical world. Threads of Time sees players travel from the past to the present to the future through periods marked by their distinctive features. Fans can expect a little bit of everything as they journey, ranging from futuristic cyberpunk-esque cities to the roaring dinosaurs of the past.

Threads of Time | Official Announce Trailer | TGS 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The gameplay seems just as unique as its surrounding setting, too - players can bend time to their will alongside their heroic party, a diverse crew that can consist of characters from different eras. Combat itself looks like a straight blast to the JRPG genre's past with its strategic turn-based system and devastating team combos. Coupled with the enchanting pixel art style, Threads of Time offers a wild nostalgic ride.

Riyo Games' claim that the game "captures the essence of your favorite retro RPGs, wrapped in a new and immersive adventure" rings true - and I personally can't wait to get my hands on it. If you're just as charmed by Threads of Time as I am, you can wishlist it now via Steam or Xbox . There's no solid release date yet, but any wait for the JRPG certainly feels like it'll pay off as a more than worthy one.

