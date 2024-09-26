We finally got a proper trailer for this beautiful Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy-inspired JRPG, and it's already one of the prettiest 2D games I've ever seen
Threads of Time is stunning
Threads of Time, a 2D JRPG described by indie developer Riyo Games as a "love letter" to genre classics like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy, just revealed its first gameplay trailer - and it looks downright brilliant.
The trailer was unveiled during today's Xbox showcase at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, and it ticks all of the old-school JRPG boxes—from its turn-based combat to its vibrant, whimsical world. Threads of Time sees players travel from the past to the present to the future through periods marked by their distinctive features. Fans can expect a little bit of everything as they journey, ranging from futuristic cyberpunk-esque cities to the roaring dinosaurs of the past.
The gameplay seems just as unique as its surrounding setting, too - players can bend time to their will alongside their heroic party, a diverse crew that can consist of characters from different eras. Combat itself looks like a straight blast to the JRPG genre's past with its strategic turn-based system and devastating team combos. Coupled with the enchanting pixel art style, Threads of Time offers a wild nostalgic ride.
Riyo Games' claim that the game "captures the essence of your favorite retro RPGs, wrapped in a new and immersive adventure" rings true - and I personally can't wait to get my hands on it. If you're just as charmed by Threads of Time as I am, you can wishlist it now via Steam or Xbox. There's no solid release date yet, but any wait for the JRPG certainly feels like it'll pay off as a more than worthy one.
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection and 2 classic JRPGs come to Xbox as Square Enix doubles down on its "multiplatform strategy approach"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.