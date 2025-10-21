The physical Xbox edition of remastered JRPG darling Tales of Xillia seemingly canceled a week before release: "All preorders will be canceled and refunded"

According to North American video game retailer Video Games Plus, the EU version of the Xbox physical release for Tales of Xillia Remastered has been canceled just a week before it was supposed to hit store shelves.

"Regrettably, VGP has been informed that the EU physical edition of Tales of Xillia Remastered XBSX has been canceled," reads a Bluesky announcement. "All preorders will be canceled and refunded. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but it is beyond our control."

While the wording of the announcement makes it sound like there are other regions that are still getting a physical version of Tales of Xillia Remastered on Xbox, the reality is EU was the only region ever confirmed to be getting one, which means the game's physical launch on Xbox has seemingly been indefinitely shelved across the board.

It's unclear why plans have changed so close to the game's October 31 launch, but I've reached out to Bandai Namco both for confirmation and clarity for folks who were anticipating, and some cases already pre-ordered, the game.

While there's a good chance Xbox wasn't even involved in this decision, as the choice to cancel a physical release of a game falls on the publisher, there's no denying Xbox PR is working overtime as of late, mostly thanks to egregious price hikes across the Xbox ecosystem. Compared to some Xboxes going up to $800, Game Pass going from $20 to $30 a month recently, and even dev kits reportedly increasing by $500, this is nuthin'.

