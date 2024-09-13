Rare PS2 Shin Megami Tensei spin-offs that'll normally cost you over $150 could be coming back as the Persona publisher accidentally uploads Steam achievements

Atlus accidentally uploaded some achievements to Steam that point to a potential re-release of two rare Shin Megami Tensei spin-offs.

Keeping track of the various Shin Megami Tensei off-shoots and spin-offs and kind-of sequels is a little daunting, Persona aside, but all you need to know about the Devil Summoner subseries is that they exist in an alternate version of Earth and they're still - no surprise - all about investigating the supernatural using sometimes friendly demons.

SteamDB listings from three days ago, September 10, now show that Atlus accidentally uploaded various achievements to Shin Megami Tensei 3's PC remaster before swiftly deleting them. At least one achievement name drops a 'Raidou,' which has led to speculation that the JRPG powerhouse is bringing back its exorbitantly long-titled PS2 duology Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army and its sequel Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon. Another achievement mentions 'Raiho,' a demon that only appears in the two above games.

The names are slightly confusing since they're not actually the first two games in the Devil Summoner series, but they do somewhat work as a standalone pair.

Regardless, Sega and Atlus are showing up to this year's Tokyo Game Show in full force. The publisher's website teases a line-up featuring Two Point Museum, Sonic x Shadow, Metaphor ReFantazio, and three greyed-out slots that simply say "Sega Atlus TokyoGameShow 2024," leaving room for all-new announcements come September 27.

Raidou Kuzunoha remasters would be more than welcome, considering that second-hand copies of both games are normally ridiculously priced. You can usually grab a copy of the sequel for less than $100/£100, but getting your hands on the first will easily set you back a pretty penny.

After remaking Persona 3 in fancy fashion and expressing interest in doing the same for Persona 1 and 2, Atlus is certainly all in on the remake/remaster/rerelease train at the moment.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait for Sega’s TGS show to reveal all, why not check out the absolute best JRPGS to play right now.